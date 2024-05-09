Miranda Lambert has a longstanding partnership with Lone River beverage company, based out of her native Texas, and the singer is celebrating the company's new Blackberry blend by hosting the first-ever Lone River Collective on May 15, just ahead of the 2024 ACM Awards. PopCulture.com had a chance to chat with Lambert about all that she and Lone River have going on, and she gave us all the details, including comparing her new album to the brand's seltzer lineup, saying there will be different "flavors" for everyone.

Lambert revealed that, as part of the Lone River Collective event, the company is launching the new Blackberry flavor, which she is very "excited" about. "I'm excited because I'm always a creature of habit," she confessed. "I'm a grapefruit girl all the way through, but I am like, 'All right, I'm ready to try something new for summer.'"

The Grammy-winner went on to share that Lone River is a must-have for whenever she's out enjoying the nice summer weather. "Every year for as long as I can remember, my family goes and floats down the river in south Texas and we have a big camp out," she said, then quipping, "This has been the perfect collab because they ship it to my house in Austin and I'm like the hero because I show up with cases of Ranch Water."

Calling the adult beverage "a little happiness in a can," Lambert added, "It's perfect. It's already mixed. It tastes delicious. You're good to go."

Lambert just dropped a fiery new song, "Wranglers," her first solo single in two years, and the initial taste of what fans can expect from her forthcoming new album. We asked which of the many Lone River Ranch Water flavors she would compare to her new music, and she made it clear that "there's a little some of each."

"This record is... just how [Lone River] has their flavors that give off a different mood... I feel like that's this record for me," Lambert said. "There's some heartfelt things. There's some honky-tonkers, there's some rockers," she continued, then saying with a laugh, "and then there's some that burn things down."

"I think it's like maybe a couple songs go with each can. I don't know. I never thought about like that, but it makes sense," Lambert continued, later going on to offer some insight into how she's maintained such a dedicated fan base over her two-plus decades in the country music industry.

"I've kind of done my career in the way of, I have to stay true to me, whether it's popular or not," Lambert said. "And I do believe in that. I mean to me, a lot of times, it's a longer road, but authenticity is where I live and it's where I choose to keep my imaging and my brand and who I am as a person.

"I feel like I had to choose what I believed in and no matter if it worked or not," she continued. "I think that that's how I run my career and that's how I'm going to always run it because it's important to me to. Now, I'm open and I'm very willing to listen and I want to be a team player and a partner, but at the end of the day, the art is what leads everything else in my life and I have to go with my gut on it all the time."

Want to experience the Lone River Collective with a friend? Fans (21+) can subscribe to the Lone River newsletter at loneriverbevco.com to receive an email with exclusive details on how to RSVP to the event, which will feature performances by Ashley Cooke and Kameron Marlowe, along with custom merch, delicious Texas bites, and refreshing tasting Lone River Ranch Water and Ranch Ritas.