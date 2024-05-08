Rock Legend Steve Albini Dies After Heart Attack

Rock legend Steve Albini, who produced iconic albums from bands like Nirvana and the Pixies, has died. He was 61. According to Pitchfork, Albini passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Born in Pasadena, California in 1962, Albini eventually moved with his family to Missoula, Montana in 1974. This is where he first began his musical journey, first learning to play bass while recovering from a broken leg. After high school, Albini moved to Evanston, Illinois to attend college at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

In the mid-80s, Albini began working as an audio engineer, working on many albums that are still considered to be some of the greatest of their respective genres. In addition to the aforementioned artists, Albini also worked with The Breeders, Hum, The Jesus Lizard, Superchunk, Cheap Trick, Chevelle, Neurosis, Bush, Flogging Molly, Gogol Bordello, Zao, Scott Weiland, Weedeater, Foxy Shazam, Sunn O))), Laura Jane Grace, and Code Orange.

While in college, Albini formed his first band, Big Black. More than a decade later, he founded the band Shellac, which he remained part of until his death. The band is set to release their next album, To All Trains, sometime this year.

Albini's death has brought out many memorials from his fans and friends, with actor Elijah Wood writing in a social media post, "Ugh man, a heartbreaking loss of a legend. Love to his family and innumerable colleagues. Farewell, Steve Albini."

In a collective statement, West Virginia metal band Zao — whose 2006 album The Fear Is What Keeps Us Here was engineered by Albini — offered their sympathies. "Words can not express how devastated we are about the news of the passing of Steve Albini," the band said. "One of the best recording experiences we have ever had. A total sweetheart, a true legend and an absolute master of his craft. Jeff was lucky enough to work with him again last November and there were discussions about potential future Zao collabs."

"Much love to Heather Whinna for introducing us to him years ago," they added. "His impact on us has never been taken for granted. Go listen to Shellac for crying out loud."