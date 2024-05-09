Hozier Concert Canceled 'for Health and Safety of Concertgoers'

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier postponed a show scheduled for May 2 in The Woodlands, Texas, due to unfavorable weather conditions and the possible occurrence of further flooding in the greater Houston area. According to the musician, the safety of his fans was absolutely "paramount."

In an Instagram video, the "Too Sweet" singer announced that the concert at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion will now be held on Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. The local authorities requested that he postpone the concert because of "worsening conditions in the surrounding area and potential for further flooding" for the "health and safety of concert goers." "I am so sorry, I understand this is going be incredibly disappointing for people coming to the show especially if you've traveled a long distance," he said in the video.

The venue's website promises that anyone who purchased tickets will have them honored for the new date. "The safety of our guests, artists and staff is and always will be our top priority," the website message read. "Due to severe weather, expected road conditions and the continuing potential for flooding in the Montgomery County area, tonight's Hozier show has been rescheduled to September 25, 2024.

"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. More information will be posted on the website and emailed to ticketholders directly when available." Guests were also encouraged to sign up for text message alerts for show updates. For the event, attendees should text Hozier24 to (877) 350-1693.

Heavy rainfall last week exacerbated flooding in Harris, Montgomery, and nearby counties. Montgomery County residents also faced power outages and road closures last Thursday.

Following heavy rains, high waters have flooded neighborhoods around Houston, resulting in more than 400 people being rescued from engulfed homes, rooftops, and roads, reports CBS News. Other residents were forced to evacuate.

Forecasters predicted additional rainfall and the likelihood of major flooding, which caused flood watches to be issued from Houston to rural East Texas through May 5. As a result of last week's storms, numerous high-water rescues were required, including some from the rooftops of homes that had been flooded.

During the five-day period ending on May 3, over 21 inches of rain fell in Liberty County near Splendora, about 30 miles northeast of Houston, according to CBS News, via the National Weather Service. Many water rescues have taken place in Montgomery County, adjacent to Houston, during the past few days, while authorities in Polk County, less than 100 miles from Houston, told the news outlet they performed over 100 water rescues in the past several days.