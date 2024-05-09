More Panic at Drake's Home After Another Security Incident in Wake of Shooting

Another security alert was raised at rapper Drake's home in Toronto on Wednesday, but this time it was settled with no violence. On Tuesday morning, a drive-by shooting at Drake's mansion put one security guard in the hospital in serious condition, and according to a report by TMZ another intruder attempted to break into the house on Wednesday. The intruder was apprehended by security and arrested by the police.

Insiders said that a man was trying to gain entry onto Drake's property on Wednesday when he was caught by the rapper's private security. They found him at the front gate, and he said only that he was "here to see Drake." He never made it onto the actual grounds, but he did get into a scuffle with multiple security guards. Sources noted that security had been stepped up a lot following Tuesday's accident, so there were plenty of guards to subdue this assailant.

The private security guards detained this unnamed person and called the local police, who decided to arrest him when they arrived. They charged him with attempted trespassing, and were able to hold him according to the "Mental Health Act."

It's no surprise the security team was on high alert following the previous day's incident. At 2:09 a.m. local time on Tuesday, an unidentified suspect fired a gun at Drake's home in what police are calling a drive-by. A security guard on duty was hit and transported to the hospital, where his condition was described as serious but non life-threatening. He is expected to make a full recovery. No one else was hurt in the attack, and it's not clear if Drake was even at home at the time.

The suspect in that shooting fled the scene in a vehicle, and is still at large. An investigation is underway. Police said they are aware of the ongoing public feud between Drake and rapper Kendrick Lamar, but so far, they haven't established a strong connection to this incident.

Fans on social media are definitely drawing a connection here, though they can only speculate. On Saturday, Lamar released his latest diss track "Not Like Us," again accusing Drake of pedophilia. The cover art for the new single was a satellite view of Drake's home, complete with the street name printed on the map. A cluster of red pins were placed on the image right over Drake's house, mimicking an online sex offender registry.

So far, neither Drake nor Lamar have responded publicly to the shooting or to Wednesday's attempted break-in. Lamar's latest diss track was released on Saturday while Drake's came out on Sunday.