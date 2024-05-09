Greta Van Fleet Explain Serious Concert Postponement

The band's May 8 show in Huntsville, Alabama was postponed 'due to the persistent tornado watch, and in the interest of safety.'

Fans excited to see Greta Van Fleet's Starcatcher World Tour concert Tuesday were left disappointed when the show was abruptly canceled. In a video message shared with fans, the rock band – consisting of twins Josh and Jake Kiszka, Sam Kiszka, Danny Wagner – announced that their Tuesday, May 8 performance at Huntsville, Alabama's The Orion Amphitheater was postponed due to severe weather in the area.

"Hello, Huntsville. Due to the persistent tornado watch, and in the interest of safety, the building, the venue, cannot open tonight. And so we'll have to postpone tonight's show," Josh told fans. "The venue is in fact available tomorrow, so we will be performing tomorrow, May 9. We apologize for any inconvenience that this has caused. Unfortunately, this is out of our hands, but we hope everyone stays safe tonight."

Jake added, "thank you for you understanding and support, and we look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow."

A statement shared to the venue's website confirmed the cancellation, stating, "Due to the tornado watch issued for our area and out of concern for the safety of our guests, tonight's show with Greta Van Fleet at The Orion Amphitheater has been rescheduled to tomorrow, Thursday, May 9."

According to the statement, AXS-purchased ticket holders will receive further information via email regarding ticket options available, including refunds, which are available until 3PM central time tomorrow, Thursday, May 9." Those still able to attend the rescheduled show will have their tickets honored.

Greta Van Fleet is currently on their Starcatcher World Tour. The North American leg of the tour kicked off in Nashville on July 24, 2023 and saw the group performing in Houston, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Detroit, New York, and more before it wrapped in Cleveland, Ohio on Sept. 23. The group then set out on the UK/European leg, with shows in Hamburg, Germany; Lisbon, Portugal; London, UK; Paris, France, and more. After returning to the U.S., Greta Van Fleet embarked on a second North American leg in spring 2024. Following their rescheduled performance in Huntsville on May 9, the band will perform in North Charleston, South Carolina on May 12. The current leg of the tour is set to wrap in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 21.