Carrie Underwood Causes Controversy by Saving Abandoned Baby Bird

Carrie Underwood recently attempted to do a kindness by saving a baby bird who fell from its nest and was abandoned, but she unintentionally caused a controversy in the process. Over on Instagram, the former American Idol winner shared a video of her feeding the small bird with a syringe dropper and explained the situation.

"About a week ago, a bird fell out of its nest outside of my door," Underwood explained. "It was clearly way too young to take care of itself...we tried to put it back, but the next day it was out of the nest again. This time, it was dead. It also had a sibling nearby...I figure the mother abandoned the nest because it smelled like humans. I scooped up the bird and brought it inside. It was weak and scared."

"I gave it some liquid first because I thought it would be quite dehydrated," she continued. "Next, I made it a smoothie of dried larvae (chicken treats), boiled eggs, water and a few berries. It soon started to gain strength and its feathers started growing. Now, I feed it every time I walk by and clean up the messes. I think it likes the old beanie I put it in. Of course, life would've been better with mama bird, but I knew it wouldn't last long on its own."

"Hopefully, I can release it within the next couple of days," Underwood added, "and the interaction it has had with us hasn't messed up its bird-hood! Until then, I'll enjoy the little chirps and feeling like a cartoon princess who talks to the animals."

While the singer obviously went well, she has been getting comments that are critical of her actions, with one person writing, "This bird should really be taken to a rehabber. You are not setting it up for success." Another user commented, "Please bring it to a rehab center. Even if it's been imprinted on people now, they can at least make sure it is getting the correct care. Please leave wildlife care to the professionals- don't encourage people to take these animals home."

While many of Underwood's fans came to her defense, pointing out that she was just trying to do what she thought was right to help the small bird, a few specialists popped in to offer some helpful recommendations. "I do wild bird rescue. I would contact your local wildlife rehab facility," one person offered.

"By the way, it is a myth that the human smell drives away. The parents that is not a thing. It's just something that we have all grown up with, but it's not factual," they added. "Thank you for helping this baby!