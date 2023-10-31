Salma Hayek Reacts to 'Fools Rush In' Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

The news of Matthew Perry's death has left the actor's former castmates mourning their co-star's passing. Among the many friends who have come out to pay tribute to Perry is Salma Hayek, who shared her reaction on Instagram. Fans will remember that Perry and Hayek starred together in the 1997 rom-com Fools Rush In.

"Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us," Hayek wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself and Perry. "It's taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness. There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them. I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved Fools Rush In, and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie."

"Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude," she added. "My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you."

On Saturday, first responders discovered Perry's body after receiving a call to his residence, though they did not initially reveal his identity. While Perry had been open in the past about his struggles with substance abuse, PEOPLE reports that no drugs were found at the scene, and police do not suspect foul play. In a statement to the outlet, Perry's family said. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend." They added, "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Perry was most well-known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends. The actor was a main cast member ion all 10 seasons of the iconic sitcom, from its debut in 1994 to its finale in 2004. In 2002 Perry even earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the series. He also appeared in a number of other TV shows — such as Ally McBeal, The West Wing, and a remake of the Odd Couple — as well as beloved comedy films like Fools Rush In and 17 Again.