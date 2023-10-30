'Friends' Cast Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars have spoken out on his tragic passing in a joint statement. Instead of individual reactions, the Friends lead cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow — opted to address the sitcom's fan base all at once.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement to PEOPLE reads. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

(Photo: Andrew Eccles/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Perry died on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. No cause of death has been declared by authorities, but initial findings have characterized his death as an "apparent drowning" possibly caused by cardiac arrest. The Fools Rush In actor, age 54, is most widely known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends throughout its ten seasons on NBC.

One star who opted to release her own statement on Perry's death was Maggie Wheeler. Wheeler played Janice, a love interest of Chandler's, on the sitcom. "What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry," she wrote via Instagram. "The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Warner Bros. TV, who produced Friends also issued a statement on the actor's passing. "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing," the statement read. "He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."