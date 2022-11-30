Vin Diesel Shares Tribute to Paul Walker on 9th Anniversary of His Death

Vin Diesel shared a heartbreaking tribute to his late friend and co-star Paul Walker on Tuesday, marking the ninth anniversary of Walker's death. Diesel and Walker co-starred in the Fast & Furious franchise from its inception, and they became famously close friends in real life as well. Years later, Diesel still takes a moment to reflect on his loss every November.

Diesel's post came on Tuesday night, a few hours before the anniversary of Walker's passing on Wednesday, Nov. 30. He shared a single photo of the two standing side-by-side leaning against a car. Out of all the images of the two together over the years, this was a good choice – it showed Diesel smiling over at Walker while Walker looked upward into the distance as if he were seeing something else. Diesel's simple caption read: "Nine years... Love you and miss you."

Diesel's post has picked up nearly 1.5 million likes at the time of this writing. It has also drawn some mournful responses from fans. Several actually commented quotes from the Fast & Furious franchise where Diesel's character Dominic Toretto often muses on the power of found family. One top comment read: "The only people that matter are the people in this room, salute mi familia – Dom Toretto." Another included the quote: "No matter where you are, whether it's a quarter mile away or halfway across the world, you'll always be with me. And you'll always be my brother."

"Can't believe it's already been 9 years," another fan wrote. "Still miss him. We can't forget all the good things he did for his family, friends and the world. We should not forget his foundation he started to make the world a better place. Fly high, Pablo." Another added: "I think many will have said the same thing but what to say 9 years ago a fantastic legend was lost that we all loved but still love today," while a third commented: "Hardly even feels like 9 years. I feels just like yesterday he was still with us. Hope he turns up in fast and furious 10 with CGI. I know CGI doesn't really show the real person but at least it shows us he is still alive in the franchise. He may have left earth but he left behind a legacy that will live in our hearts forever."

Walker passed away on Nov. 30, 2013 in a car crash in Santa Clarita, California. He left a charity event in the passenger seat of his 2005 Porsche Carrera GT with his friend Roger Rodas driving. Police later determined that the two were speeding – perhaps mimicking some of the stunt driving from the Fast & Furious films – when they hit a concrete lamp post and two trees. Walker's cause of death was attributed to the trauma of the impact combined with the burns he suffered when the car caught fire.

Walker had already filmed some material for Furious 7 when he passed away, so he was still included in that movie with the aid of CGI to wrap up his storyline. While he died in real life, his character was given a more peaceful send-off into a life of tranquil retirement. He has been mentioned but has not appeared in any of the subsequent films. Fast X is currently slated for release in February of 2024, but there has been no word of a possible CGI cameo by Walker so far.