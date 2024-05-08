Drummer Injures Eye in Freak Accident During Concert: Justin Hauck Explains Painful Incident

Canadian drummer Justin Hauck recently suffered a freak accident during a concert, it's left him with a painful eye injury. Taking to social media to explain the incident, Hauck revealed some photos of the aftermath and gave some details on his medical care.

"A big thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes on Sunday! A bit of a different one this year," Hauck began, then going on to recount what happened. "As I was playing a show on Saturday night, around 12:45am on the LAST note of the LAST song of the four sets of music, the tip of my drumstick broke clean off and flew into my right eye. After some brief pain, I instantly could not see."

"My eye had a laceration and a ruptured core from my drumstick – which required a CT scan and surgery that I had in Saskatoon," The Bromantics drummer continued. "Feeling thankful I was able to get the care that I needed and I have many loved ones in my life that were there for me the whole time."

"Only time will tell – I may lose little or significant vision in my right eye," Hauck added, "But I am still happy to have had another year on this planet, in my body! Love you all!"

A big thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes on Sunday! A bit of a different one this year. As I was playing a... Posted by Justin Hauck on Monday, April 22, 2024

Speaking to CBC News, the Regina native shared that some first responders who were in the audience drove him an hour to a hospital for medical attention. "That was really hard – just holding my eye, I don't know what's going to happen to my eyesight." He added, "It was throbbing and hurting at that point because, I guess, the shock factor wore off."

After having surgery, Hauck says, "Thankfully I can see out of my right eye, but the vision is all weird and wonky." His doctors believe he's "on the right track," but will need more treatment and therapy. "This will forever change my vision in my right eye, most likely," he said.