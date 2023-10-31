Yvette Nicole Brown Shares 'Special' Moment She Shared With 'The Odd Couple' Co-Star Matthew Perry

Yvette Nicole Brown is remembering her former co-star, Matthew Perry. After the Friends star's sudden death over the weekend, tributes have been pouring in from all over. Along with tributes from the Friends cast, Perry's castmates from the CBS sitcom The Odd Couple are also remembering him. Perry portrayed sportswriter and sports talk radio personality Oscar Madison on the series, which ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2017. Community's Brown also starred on the series as Oscar's assistant-turned-producer.

The actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, and she opened up about her time on The Odd Couple and starring alongside Perry. She opened up about how many memories that she has from working on the sitcom and praised his heart and comedic skills. Brown recalled a memory she has with Perry during The Odd Couple towards the beginning of the series, and it's stuck with her ever since then.

"I still don't remember why, but Matthew needed a ride home from set," Brown shared. "And I was like, 'I'll do it.' And I got to ride with him for like 40 minutes, and we just talked about life, and he told me about growing up and his career and what he's learned and what he learned through addiction. And I will hold that special conversation I had with him when we first met close to my heart for the rest of my life. Because I feel like I got a taste of who he really really was, and it was just me and him in my little Volvo."

Yvette Nicole Brown concluded the memory by saying that the late actor "was really lovely." After news of his death broke, the Drake & Josh star took to her Instagram with a short but sweet message. With a broken heart emoji, Brown said, "We love you, Matty." She also shared two photos with Matthew Perry, presumably from their time on The Odd Couple. While it's hard to go on knowing that Perry is no longer with us, Brown and so many people have memories that they will keep with them forever. Until the end of time.

More details are starting to come out about Matthew Perry, who died at 54 on Saturday after an apparent drowning. The Friends cast broke their silence on their co-star's death by releasing a joint statement. Meanwhile, Max added a tribute to Perry for the beginning of Friends episodes, while Nick@Nite aired a tribute special with never-before-seen interviews on Sunday night. Tributes will continue to pour in, proving that Perry truly impacted the world.