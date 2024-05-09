'Heartbroken,' 'Can't Believe It': Tributes Pour in After Death of Singer Bobby Newberry's Husband T.J.

'I had twenty and a half years of love and memories and now I have a lifetime of missing you' Newberry wrote of his late husband.

Bobby Newberry is mourning the loss of his husband, Anthony "T.J" Paradise. After the singer-songwriter shared the heartbreaking news Monday that his partner of 20 years passed away following a four-year battle with cancer, his fellow celebrities and fans surrounded him in support, many posting touching tributes of their own.

"With the heaviest heart I have to let everyone know that my beautiful husband T.J. lost his four year battle with cancer on 5/4/24," Newberry wrote alongside a black-and-white image of himself holding his husband's hand from Paradise's hospital bed. "He was surrounded by loved ones and even in this dark time there was so much light and love in the room. If you met him even once you knew how much of an impact he had on the world around him. Nothing will ever be the same."

Newberry ended the post by writing, "I had twenty and a half years of love and memories and now I have a lifetime of missing you. I love you, my sweetheart."

The emotional post prompted a wave of support, with Vanessa Hudgens writing, "Heartbroken. He will be Forever loved." Actress and singer Alexandra Shipp wrote, "I love you both so much and I'm sending as much love and light I can muster to both of you," with Actor and social entrepreneur Stephanie Suganami sharing, "TJ really was the best of us... I'm so so unbelievably sorry Bobby, my heart is broken for you." Radio host Ashley Roberts, who was close friends with the couple and has known Newberry since her Pussycat Dolls days, added, "Can't believe it. He will be forever loved. May he spread his wings. I love you so much Swiss."

"Cant believe we've had to say good bye. Our handsome TJ. I'll remember your kindness, those beautiful brown eyes, your big heart, your insane cooking skills (those meatballs) and how you and Bobby always opened your gorgeous home to me," she continued in a tribute shared to her own account. "We've been friends for so long. Wish this wasn't true. May you rest in peace dear friend. Spread those wings angel. You will be forever loved. So sorry @bobbynewberry my heart breaks for you. Love you so much Swiss. You're not alone."

Newberry is a choreographer, singer, and songwriter who has worked with global pop and rap artists. He won a VMA for Best Choreography in a Music Video for the dance he developed for the Pussycat Dolls' "When I Grow Up" music video, per the Daily Mail, and has provided choreography for the likes of Eminem, Nicki Minaj, and Yo Gotti. His husband worked as a Real Estate Associate for Sotheby International Realty in Beverly Hills.