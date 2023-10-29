Matthew Perry Dead at 54: 'Friends' Star Reportedly Found Dead in LA

Matthew Perry has died, according to a breaking news report from TMZ. The outlet reports that the actor, known for playing Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcom Friends, died in an "apparent drowning" in Los Angeles. Law enforcement sources told TMZ Perry was found dead in a jacuzzi at a home located in Los Angeles.

Perry was 54 years old at the time of his death, which is believed to have occurred on Saturday. Details around the passing of the actor are still unclear, but foul play is not considered a factor. First responders were sent to the residence on a "cardiac arrest" call. It's unclear who discovered the Whole Nine Yards star's body and contacted 911.

Perry's representatives have not confirmed his death as of press time. Perry's Friends co-stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc — have not publicly reacted to the news yet.

Perry has recently returned to posting on Instagram after months of silence. In an eerie turn, his final photo, uploaded on Monday, shows him lounging on the side of a large jacuzzi. It's unclear if the jacuzzi in that photo is the same one where his body was found. Details on the residence in question have not been disclosed as of press time.

NBC's Friends is one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time. Playing one of the leads, Chandler Bing, made Perry a household name in the '90s and early 2000s. Aside from being a highlight in Friends' Thanksgiving episodes, Chandler would eventually marry one of the other main Friends characters, Monica Geller (Courteney Cox). Perry would make his final on-screen appearance in the Friends: The Reunion, a retrospective special for the streaming service HBO Max (now known as Max) in 2021.

Less than one year ago, Perry launched a memoir entitled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. In the book, the actor openly discussed the highs and lows of his life, including medical emergencies he faced and his battle with addiction.

Aside from Friends, Perry appeared in several other notable TV shows, including Go On, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The West Wing, The Good Wife and CBS' 2015 version of The Odd Couple. His last scripted role came in the 2017 Reelz show The Kennedys: After Camelot, in which he played Ted Kennedy. Perry also acted in numerous films, such as The Whole Nine Yards, The Whole Ten Yards, 17 Again, Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes, Three to Tango and Serving Sara.