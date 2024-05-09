Rock Music World Devastated by Another Loss as Ignatius Jones Dies After 'Short Illness'

The rock music world is reeling following the death of yet another icon. Australian rock legend Ignatius Jones, best known as the singer of Jimmy and the Boys, has died. Jones passed away "peacefully" in the Philippines on Tuesday, May 7 after battling a "short illness," the late star's sister, Monica Trapaga, confirmed in a statement. He was 67.

Born Juan Ignacio Rafaelo Lorenzo Trápaga y Esteban, but affectionaly known as "Iggy" to friends and family, in Manila in 1957, Jones moved with his family to Wahroonga, Sydney in 1963 and became a citizen in 1971. Described by his family as having "immense creative energy" and having spent more than 50 years contributing to the arts, Jones fronted the Sydney shock rock band Jimmy and the Boys in the '70s and '80s, the group releasing hits like a cover of The Kinks "I'm Not Like Everybody Else" in 1979 and "They Won't Let My Girlfriend Talk To Me" in 1981. The band released two studio albums, Not Like Everybody Else and Teddy Boys Picnic, before disbanding in 1982.

(Photo: Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)

Jones went on to pursue a solo music career, eventually joining the jazz-cabaret band Pardon Me Boys with his sister Monica. Outside of his music career, Jones had several acting credits to his name, having appeared on TV series like Sweet And Sour and Culture Shock, as well as comedy films. He also featured on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann's film Strictly Ballroom, acted as Artistic Director for the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade from 2011 through 2015 and Creative Director of Vivid Sydney from 2011 through 2019, and worked as an events director, collaborating for major events such as the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympic Games and the Vancouver 2010 Winter Games. In 2019, he was awarded with an Order of Australia by Queen Elizabeth Il as part of the Australia Day Honours for his contribution to Entertainment and Literature.

"His friends and family will remember Iggy as a bon-vivant, a lively raconteur and a real Renaissance man, immensely and passionately knowledgeable in history and the arts. The arts community in Australia has lost a champion, and dinner parties will now be less interesting, with his passing," the statement said, adding that Jones is survived by his husband, Novy Bereber, his mother, Margot Martin, his sisters Rocio and Monica, and brother Luis Miguel.

Jones' passing comes on the heels of the loss of several other rock greats. On Tuesday, it was announced that Steve Albini, who produced iconic albums from bands like Nirvana and the Pixies, passed away at the age of 61 after reportedly suffering a heart attack. Gary Floyd, who co-founded legendary '80s punk rock band the Dicks, also passed away earlier this month. Grammy-winning guitarist Duane Eddy passed away of cancer on April 30, his death following the April 5 death of Prism guitarist and drummer Gary Wanstall, who also died following a battle with cancer.