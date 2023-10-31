Firefighters Share New Details of Matthew Perry's Death, 911 Response

As officials continue to investigate Matthew Perry's death, first responders have shared new details about their response to the 911 call. Speaking to The Messenger, a spokesperson explained that firefighters arrived at Perry's home in the Los Angeles area "at 4:07 p.m. on October 28, 2023, to find an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi. A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival."

The spokesperson added, "A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival. The circumstances are under investigation by LAPD and the LA County Medical Examiner." Concluding their statement, the spokesperson said, "We mourn with families and friends who lose a loved one unexpectedly."

On Saturday, first responders discovered Perry's body after receiving a call to his residence, though they did not initially reveal his identity. While Perry had been open in the past about his struggles with substance abuse, PEOPLE reports that no drugs were found at the scene, and police do not suspect foul play. In a statement to the outlet, Perry's family said. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend." They added, "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Perry was most well-known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends. The actor was a main cast member in all 10 seasons of the iconic sitcom, from its debut in 1994 to its finale in 2004. In 2002, Perry even earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the series. He also appeared in a number of other TV shows — such as Ally McBeal, The West Wing, and a remake of the Odd Couple — as well as beloved comedy films like Fools Rush In and 17 Again.

In a joint statement, Perry's former Freinds co-stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow — mourned the loss of their late castmate and friend. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," reads the group statement to PEOPLE. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."