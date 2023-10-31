Matthew Perry's Ex-Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Breaks Her Silence After His Death

Matthew Perry's former fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, is speaking out in the wake of the Friends actor's death. Hurwitz, who was engaged to Perry between 2020 and 2021, paid tribute to her ex on Instagram Monday, writing that he "would love" the way that friends and fans are remembering him now.

"He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was," Hurwitz, 32, wrote alongside a photo of the late actor. "And he really was very talented." She recalled, "As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. 'F-, I was so good!!!...See what I did there???' We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical."

Despite the good times, there were also darker aspects to their relationship, however, which is ultimately what led to the couple's breakup in June 2021. "But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too," Hurwitz continued. "While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I'd never known."

"No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry," Hurwitz added. "I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship." She concluded, "I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease. Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace."

Hurwitz and Perry first started dating in 2018, with the actor proposing in November 2020 and the couple ultimately splitting in June 2021. Saturday, Oct. 28, Perry was found dead in a hot tub home in Los Angeles, California. The actor's cause of death has yet to be confirmed, with the determination being deferred pending the results of toxicology.

Two days after Perry's death, his Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, penned a heartfelt statement. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement to PEOPLE read. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss." They continued, "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."