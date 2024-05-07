Why Miss USA Noelia Voigt Just Resigned

'I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me,' Voigt said.

Miss USA Noelia Voigt is putting her mental health first. On Monday, the 24-year-old model and author announced on her Instagram page that she would step down from the position less than a year after winning the title.

In a message to her 106,000 followers, she thanked them for their support while sharing her "tough decision." "In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health. As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves," begins her post.

"Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023," Voigt continued. Voigt represented Utah in September's Miss USA competition, where she beat Miss Hawaii Savannah Gankiewicz, who placed second, and Miss Wisconsin Alexis Loomans.

She stated at the time that if she won, her primary goal would be to engage with the diverse population of the United States and advocate for causes close to her heart, including anti-bullying and dating violence awareness. Voigt's post on Monday reflected her stance on the competition and said that she considered it an honor to be a 'fervent advocate' for important causes, including anti-bullying awareness. In 2021, she wrote a book called Maddie the BRAVE about the importance of standing up against bullying.

"Every time someone asked me what my favorite part of being Miss USA was, I would always share with them how much I loved getting to work with Smile Train, being a fervent advocate for anti-bullying, dating violence awareness and prevention, immigration rights and reform, and shedding light on my roots as the first Venezuelan-American woman to win Miss USA," she wrote.

"Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on. Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today, and I hope that over the last seven years of competing in pageantry and sharing my journey with you all is something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be," Voigt added.

After concluding her post, she informed her followers that she felt "eternal gratitude" for the opportunity she had been given and saw her resignation as the beginning of a journey that would be both exciting and challenging. "Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain," she wrote.