'7 Little Johnstons' Family Met With Emotional Reaction to Their Story in Exclusive Sneak Peek

7 Little Johnstons stars Amber and Trent Johnston are getting a taste of how much their family's stories have impacted the world around them. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, the couple is met with an emotional response to their presentation at the Little People Conference in Austin, Texas, when a fan expresses her tearful thanks to the entire Johnston family for sharing their lives so publicly.

Answering questions for the presentation's attendees, Amber and Trent are clearly touched when a woman takes the stage to share "more of a statement" than a question. "I just wanna thank you guys," she begins. "Even though I'm little, I'm raising a little, it's really cool for us."

Apologizing as she begins to get choked up, Amber assures the woman that her emotions are welcome as she continues to tell her story. "Even though we're living the journey, she's an only child [and] she gets a kick out of you guys arguing, or doing those things, or living independently," she continues. "Because Curtis and I can only say so much – but to have some good role models..."

She concludes, "So, I just really appreciate it – that there's good reflection out there in the world." Amber and Trent are clearly moved as they thank the woman for her kind gesture of appreciation. It's moments like these, Amber explains to the camera later, that compel the Johnston family to share the highs and lows of their life on television.

"By sharing and showing and educating, that's how we create change," she insists. "At the end of the day, our hope and our goal behind this is to educate and to relate. Not just by being little people, but as people, as families, as a husband and wife, as children." The TLC personality notes proudly, "And I feel like today we earned that badge."

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.