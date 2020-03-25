Jackson Browne Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Jackson Browne has tested positive for coronavirus. The legendary singer-songwriter first went public with the news on Tuesday, speaking at length about his diagnosis to Rolling Stone.

"As soon as I had a small cough and a temperature, I tested [for COVID-19]," Browne revealed while recuperating in his Los Angeles home. "My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don't require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that. So many people that have it aren’t going to be tested. They don't have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on."

"That's what younger readers need to understand: they need to take part in the global response to stop the spread," Browne continued. "That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody."

The 71-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for coronavirus, as well as address the issue directly. The first were Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who shared their diagnoses on March 12 while they were on location in Australia.

As fans flooded their replies with well-wishes, it also inspired Idris Elba to go public with news that he'd tested positive as well.

