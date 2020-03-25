'Atypical' Star Michael Rapaport Tells Parents to 'Get Your F—ing Kids Inside'

With cases of coronavirus on the rise, and some health officials brace for the worst, people are strongly advised to stay in and self-isolate wherever and whenever possible to help slow the spread. In the meantime, a number of celebrities have reached out to their fans on social media, encouraging them to do the same. Some have been uplifting and others emotional, but as TMZ noticed, none have packed the urgency (or profanity) of the one Michael Rapaport unleased on Twitter Tuesday.

It’s 930pm.... Do you know where the Fkc your children are?

Pandemic Public Service Announcement!!! Banging Pandemic Proof @iamrapaport is here #MarchMadness #SurviveAndAdvance https://t.co/miHUOBvAqJ pic.twitter.com/fwoVXWiVzh — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 24, 2020

The Atypical star begins by acknowledging the influx of makeshift public service announcements from "celebrities, actors, musicians: if note. "I was actually asked to do one, where they say 'Please stay inside, I'm so-and-so, please stay inside.' I'm not doing it," Rapaport continues. "I'm not askin' 'please.' I'm telling motherf-ers, 'Stay your little punk, dirty, sh--stain ass inside.'"

"Parents, go outside and grab your f-in' kids by the neck, if you have sons, grab your daughters by the little wedgie, and drag them the f- inside, alright? Motherf-ers still don't wanna listen, and people are still like 'Please come inside.' Gets your kids, go get your f-in' kids wherever they are. They're not going to hang with their friend. Now you need to get on some tough, old-school, 1930's shit. Parents, be responsible for your f-in' kids."

Rapaport then briefly shifted his attention to adults, before launching right back into his message to parents.

"Get your little dirty, f-in' grubby, selfish, YOLO, f-in' dumb, tattooed faces in the f-in' house. Parents: get your f-in' kids. Remember that old PSA back in the '70s? 'It's 9 a.m., do you know where your kids are?' This s-'s 24-7. Get your f-in' kids in the f-in' house. Don't ask. Don't be nice. 'Where are you, Jeff? Donna? Tracey, what are you guys doing?' They're out giving motherf-ers diseases and catching diseases. This nice guy s-? It's done. Get your kids in the f-in' house."

"I know they're f-in' annoying," the actor admitted, before bringing up his own children to underscore his seriousness.

"If you see my kids in the outside, if you see my sons outside, dropkick them in the f-in' neck. I'm givin' you permission. If you see my kids outside, hangin' out, gathering, tell 'em 'Your father said we could kick you in the f-in' neck.'"

"Get your f-in' kids in the f-in' house," Rapaport concluded. "Stop asking questions. Little spoiled little s-. You can't be nice to these little motherf-ers anymore. You're gonna see these PSAs. I'm not doing it. My PSA is get your f-ing ass in the house, you selfish motherf-er you."

