Coronavirus Store Closings: All the Stores Closing Early or Temporarily Shut Down

With the coronavirus causing havoc across the globe, several business are following the example of the sports and entertainment world to halt the spread. While some stores and business are outright closing, several are keeping their doors open while changing their customary hours.

This includes stores like Walmart, Publix, and many more. Not only have these business reached out to customers with messages informing them of changes to their routines, they've also altered practices to get things more streamlined to aid employees and limit contact with potential virus carriers.

Apple became one of the first to close their stores amid the coronavirus spread, shutting the doors until at least March 28 for stores outside of China. Publix also took extraordinary steps to limit customer exposure by shortening hours to close early.

While there have been fights and struggles the past week, including empty shelves and frustrated citizens looking for an answer, these limits will likely add to the positive good as the United States and the rest of globe work against the disease.

Scroll down to see a few of the stores that are closing, trimming hours, or changing policies in the wake of the pandemic.