Kenny Rogers' Family Asks Donations Be Made to COVID-19 Relief Fund in His Honor

As fans continue to mourn the loss of Kenny Rogers, his family is offering a practical and helpful way to honor the singer's memory. Rogers, who passed away on Friday, March 20 at 81 years of age, was an avid humanitarian and philanthropist, which is why his family is requesting that donations be an established COVID-19 Relief Fund.

"Several people have asked where donations can be made in Kenny's name," a statement posted on social media read. "We suggest the [Recording Acadmey and MusiCares] COVID-19 Relief Fund to help music creators/professionals without work during the coronavirus pandemic. Kenny always wholeheartedly supported musicians, crew members & music personnel. You can make a donation in honor of Kenny here: http://grammy.com/musicares."

It was on Rogers' social media pages that the family shared the heartbreaking news that one of country music's biggest stars had passed away.

"The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 p.m. at the age of 81," shared a statement posted on his social media pages. "Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family."

Several country artists spoke out about the loss of Rogers, including his frequent duet partner, Dolly Parton, who admitted her heart was broken by his passing.

"You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone," Parton said on social media. "I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, Dolly."

Rogers had been under hospice care at the time of his death. He leaves behind his wife, Wanda Miller, and five children, including 15-year-old twin sons. The family is planning a private memorial service due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A public memorial will be scheduled later.

