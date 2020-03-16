Coronavirus: All the Celebrities Tested Positive During Global Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic doesn't discriminate, which means the rich and famous have also been affected. Several celebrities have now tested positive for the illness, and with community transmissions on the rise, more cases are likely to come. The new coronavirus, COVID-19 has been officially declared a pandemic, and it is effecting people in all walks of life. That includes actors, musicians and other celebrities, to the surprise of fans everywhere. In some ways, it makes sense that celebrities would have confirmed cases of coronavirus early on in the pandemic. The U.S. is still catching up from a shortage of tests for the illness, but stars have the money and resources to get them where others may not. Additionally, some of the stars listed here were diagnosed overseas, where doctors were more prepared for the outbreak. Celebrity cases of COVID-19 also helped drive home the severity of the outbreak for many people, especially in the U.S. where some were unsure how to feel about the virus. The infection of admired public figures made the virus more personal in a way for some, and ultimately led them to the information and resources they needed. Here is a look at the celebrities who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus so far.

Tom Hanks pic.twitter.com/pgybgIYJdG — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 12, 2020 Actor Tom Hanks was one of the first and most shocking cases of celebrity coronavirus. He announced on social media that he had tested positive for the illness while in Australia, in pre-production for the Elvis Presley movie where he will be playing Colonel Tom Parker. "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia," Hanks' statement began. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive." "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," his statement continued. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

Rita Wilson (Photo: Rita Wilson/Instagram) Hanks' wife, actress and musician Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus at the same time as him, having accompanied him to Australia. The 63-year-old actress is a breast cancer survivor, having had a double mastectomy in 2015. After news of their infection spread, The Hollywood Reporter learned that Hanks and Wilson contracted the coronavirus in the U.S., before traveling to Australia. They left from Los Angeles, California. To many, this exemplified the danger in the slow onset of symptoms and the long incubation period characteristic of COVID-19.

Rudy Gobert (Photo: Omar Rawlings / Contributor, Getty) In the world of sports, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert was one of the first major celebrity cases of coronavirus. His positive test led to the NBA suspending its entire season, and to widespread testing of many other teams.

Donovan Mitchell (Photo: Alex Goodlett / Contributor, Getty) Unsurprisingly, Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the virus as well. Its ease of transmission is one of the most dangerous parts about COVID-19, and more diagnoses in those who were exposed to Gobert and Mitchell are likely to come.

Christian Wood (Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) Another NBA player — the Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood — tested positive for Coronavirus as well. ESPN reported on his illness on Saturday, weeks after the Pistons played against the Utah Jazz.