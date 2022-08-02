Amazon Displays Embarrassing Mixup on Mötley Crüe Documentary

The Amazon Prime Video listing for a Mötley Crüe documentary includes the image of the wrong band in its thumbnail. The photo shows Steel Panther, a comedy band that famously pays tribute to the glam metal music Mötley Crüe helped turn into a musical force. It's unclear how long the listing has included the wrong picture, but it's still there as of Monday night.

Steel Panther lead singer Michael Starr is aware of the mix-up. On Sunday, he shared a video from a fan who noticed the mistake. Starr didn't add any comments to his post, but many of his fans found it hilarious. "Well I always wondered what Mötley Panther would look like and now I know," one person joked.

The documentary is titled Rock 'n Roll Icon: Motley Crue and was released in 2020. It is only available to watch on Prime Video with a Docurama subscription. Oddly, the thumbnail includes the bottom half of a real picture of Mötley Crüe. Vince Neil's face is even completely visible.

The real Mötley Crüe is in the middle of their Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. It's been a controversial tour for some fans who have questioned Neil's performances. Disturbed frontman David Dairman recently defended Neil though and slammed those making fun of the singer. "Proud of [Neil]. Videos I've seen of the stadium tour have been great," Dairman wrote on July 17. "Sounding good, looking healthy. Good for you brother. Keep knocking 'em dead."

Neil isn't the only member whose performance is raising eyebrows. A video from the group's July 19 date in Kansas City appears to show drummer Tommy Lee missing the count-in for "Looks That Kill," hinting they may be using a backing track, reports Loudwire. The footage shows Lee scrambling to get behind his kit as "Looks That Kill" starts. A cymbal count-in begins while Lee still doesn't have his drum sticks in hand. Lee is the only member of the band to miss dates of the tour, as an injury forced him to miss a few dates in June.

The tour features all four founding members of the band, including Neil, bassist Nikki Sixx, guitarist Mick Mars, and Lee. They have a two-night stand at Fenway Park in Boston on Friday and Saturday. The tour ends on Sept. 9 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.