Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Labels Pearl Jam ‘Boring’ After Eddie Vedder Criticism

Some rivalries never die, especially in rock ‘n roll. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder expressed his abiding dislike for Motley Crue. Crue member Nikki Sixx caught wind of Vedder’s criticism and decided to take to Twitter to respond. “Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated [Motley Crue],” Sixx tweeted. “Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?”

When a follower objected to the criticism, Sixx doubled down. “You’ll be fine.Remember there were zillions of brown haired bands for brown haired fans…..Go find them.You will know them by the bored look on their face,” he responded. A fan pointed out that she would recommend Pearl Jam as a way to get her best friend’s baby to sleep, and Sixx replied, “Or just sing to the baby with marbles In your mouth…Very zen.”

Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?#TheStadiumTour #RocknRoll — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) February 5, 2022

In his interview with the Times, Vedder explained that when he was working loading gear for gigs in San Diego before hitting the big time, he had to work a ton of shows that he hated. “I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV. The metal bands that – I’m trying to be nice – I despised,” Vedder said. “‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Motley Crue: f— you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

Vedder praised Guns & Roses for putting “some teeth” back onto the genre before expressing his appreciation for the alternative crowd. “One thing that I appreciated was that in Seattle and the alternative crowd, the girls could wear their combat boots and sweaters, and their hair looked like Cat Power’s and not Heather Locklear’s — nothing against her,” Vedder continued. “They weren’t selling themselves short. They could have an opinion and be respected. I think that’s a change that lasted. It sounds so trite, but before then it was bustiers. The only person who wore a bustier in the ’90s that I could appreciate was [Jane’s Addiction lead singer] Perry Farrell.”