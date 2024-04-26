Jimmie Allen Contemplated Suicide After Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Allen sat in a hotel room and considered taking his own life so his family would get life insurance money.

Several months after facing a sexual assault lawsuit, country singer Jimmie Allen is opening up about the aftermath of the controversy and sharing that seriously contemplated suicide. On Tuesday, Allen took to YouTube to share an interview he did with Kathie Lee Gifford to talk about his life, career, and the sexual assault claims made against him.

Speaking candidly, Allen shared that, following the claims being made public, his mental health began to spiral downward and led him to considering taking his own life. "I was sitting there and I literally felt like the whole world had just collapsed because the first thing my brain goes to is not the career. Is how I'm gonna provide for my kids," he shared, recalling that he was sitting in a hotel room and remembered his "life insurance covered suicide."

"And I don't feel that way now, but in that moment when you feel like you have nothing," he continued, "in the midst of a society where it's no longer innocent until proven guilty, you know, you're guilty. She said this, so it must be true."

"I remember I moved everything over to one phone, all my evidence, pictures, text messages, videos and everything," Allen told Gifford. "And I remember I was putting bullets in my gun clip."

Allen revealed that he "stopped" after a friend texted him to say, "Ending it isn't the answer." He continued, "I called one of my buddies that lived in lower Delaware. He came up. I gave him my gun. I said, 'Take it. I don't need it.' I remember my mom flew in, and then I started receiving phone calls from different artists checking in on me, saying that they loved me, care about me, they know who I am."

The singer also shared that he was "hurt" when some people he "expected" to show him support never got in touch, but added that he did get supportive messages from some "biggest actors in Hollywood."

"It was rough. I went to this retreat place for a little bit. Of course, I got into therapy," he shared. "And then every single day, I remember battling, 'Do I want to live? Do I not want to live?' I'm like, 'Man, my family would have X amount of dollars if I would've [taken] care of something.' But I realized that's not the way to do it."

Finally, Allen confessed that taking time away from his music career and public life was something he "needed" to save himself. "I am healing and growing for me and my children," he added.

The claims against Allen first surfaced in 2023. In a statement, Allen denied the abuse and harassment allegations, but confessed that he did have a "sexual relationship" with the woman "that lasted for nearly two years." He also has been facing claims from a second woman, who alleged that he secretly filmed her.

Alen filed a countersuit against the former manager, as well as the second woman who filed her lawsuit in June. Allen has denied all allegations against him, and in his countersuits, accused the first woman of defamation and the second of illegally stealing his cell phone.

In a later statement, Allen apologized to his wife "Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all." He also expressed regret "for being a poor example of a man and a father" to his children.

"I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of," Allen added. "My goal is to be better than the generation before me." Allen and his wife remain together — after initially planning to divorce — and he recently revealed that he's now a father again after welcoming twins with a close friend whom he was romantically involved with during a time when he and his wife were not together.

Notably, Allen's former manager has since dropped her lawsuit. In March, it was reported that Allen and the "Jane Doe" accuser settled the matter out of court.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.