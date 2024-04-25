Tori Spelling Gets Brutally Honest Dating Advice from Shannen Doherty

Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty go all the way back to their days starring in Beverly Hills, 90210, so the pair are no strangers to being harshly candid with one another. Recently, Spelling has Doherty on her misSPELLING podcast, and the mother of 5 got some brutally honest from her former castmate and friend.

"It's all so fresh I'm not sure what I even want," Spelling said of being back in the dating scene after splitting from her husband of 18 years, Dean McDermott. She has since filed for divorce. Doherty, who split from Kurt Iswarienko in 2023 after 11 years of marriage, added, "I want a man who's proud to be with me and he wouldn't cheat, wouldn't lie because he's so scared of losing me.

Doherty continued, "But also [I want] a man that's really proud of my success and what I've accomplished. And that's what I really want you to be looking for right now. Not a man that you can dominate. Not a man that puts you down. Not a man that has red flags."

Spelling "disagreed" that it's possible to find a partner who meets Doherty's qualifications, even if they were independently successful. "That's depressing," Doherty replied. "Do you really think Keith Urban worries about Nicole Kidman?... It is possible, in my opinion."

Spelling then confessed, "I preemptively make myself small and plummet myself and sabotage myself from building my career." Doherty responded, "Don't ever make yourself small for anyone. I've been telling you that for 30 frickin' years." Spelling conceded, "You really have. I didn't listen."

Doherty went on to say, "You've never really owned your power. And you've always been insecure. And you've always had a little bit of fear and you've always settled for a lot less than you deserved. And it's time to change that and you're on the right track... You have power in you, you just haven't tapped into it fully."

The actress then shared that her stage 4 cancer battle is something that has to be taken into consideration in her dating life. "You can't set me up on a date without letting that person know because somebody has to decide if they want to spend time with somebody who has a time bomb," she said, later optimistically adding, "I'm getting what I need from the most important people in my life now so I don't need it from an outside source. I'm thinking that's when I'll have my healthiest relationship."