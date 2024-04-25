Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Sees 'Red Flags' in Ongoing Angelina Jolie Drama

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been divorced for years, but the pair's ongoing drama has reportedly been a lot of "red flags" for Pitt's girlfriend, Ines De Ramon. According to a source who spoke with In Touch, the numerous legal issues between Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 48, are leading to some concerns for De Ramon, 34, whom Pitt has been dating for less than a year.

"While Ines doesn't get involved, she does see some red flags with the family divide. Her divorce was extremely easy comparatively," the source said, then going on to say that the jewelry executive still supports Pitt's "effort to be in his kids' lives."

"She's met Shiloh and Knox briefly," the source continued, "and just hopes Brad can continue those relationships because it's very important to him."

The comments come after In Touch previously reported, that Pitt and Jolie's 17-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has been planning to move out of her mother's home to go live with her father. "Shiloh isn't unhappy at Angelina's, but she's turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up. Plus, she adores Brad and has always been daddy's little girl," an insider told the outlet in March, then adding that Brad "was ecstatic when Shiloh told him the news."

Pitt and Jolie reportedly only live a few blocks away from one another, but the insider says Jolie still "wasn't happy" about her daughter's choice. "[However], she knows Shiloh is a woman now and can make her own decisions," the insider continued. "Shiloh can walk over at any time to see Angie and her brothers and sisters."

Over the past few years, the relationship between Pitt and Jolie has grown publicly contentious, with the two currently battling in court over the Château Miraval winery they previously owned together. Jolie has also made allegations of abuse against Pitt claiming that he drunkenly assaulted her during a flight the family took in 2016. Pitt has denied the accusations.