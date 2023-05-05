The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Apple Products
Amazon's famous Prime Day is still weeks way, but the retailer already has deep discounts on Apple products. Get these early Amazon Prime Day deals now.
It's that time of year again: Amazon is kicking off its early Prime Day deals with some amazing discounts on Apple products. Whether you're in the market for a iPad or MacBook, there's never been a better time to revamp the tech in your house. More deals are sure to come, so stay tuned -- we will be updating this regularly.
Top deals:
- Apple 2-meter USB-C to lightning cable, $29 (down from $35)
Apple AirTag 4-pack, $90 (reduced from $99)
Apple Watch Series 7, $399 (down from $749)
Apple 2020 MacBook Air 13-inch laptop, $869 (lowered from $999)
If you're an Apple enthusiast, these savings are sure to put a smile on your face. You can snag the latest iPad Mini with up to 20% off or grab an iPad Air for a steal. The new MacBook Pro is also available at a discounted price, making it the perfect time to treat yourself to a new workhorse for your daily tasks.
But the savings don't stop there -- accessories like AirTags, AirPods and Apple Watches are also included in the sale. From noise-canceling headphones to the latest smart technology, there's no shortage of amazing deals to take advantage of during this early Prime Day event.
Don't wait too long to get in on these early Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple products. With discounts this good, items are sure to sell out fast. Get ready to upgrade your favorite Apple items and enjoy these savings. Happy shopping!
Apple AirTag 4-pack
If you're eager to try out these new Apple AirTags, some of the best item-finding products on the market, this sale is a great opportunity to do so. Some people put AirTags in their cars, on their bikes or even on their pets, just in case. With the use of Bluetooth technology, you can use Apple's Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology to locate exactly where your missing item is, whether it's your keys, your wallet, luggage, purse or backpack. A one-tap setup will instantly connect the Apple AirTag with your iPhone or iPad.
AirTags are equipped with a replaceable lithium battery that can last up to a year, and they are splash-resistant, dust-resistant and water-resistant. Additionally, each AirTag features a built-in speaker that can play a sound to help locate the lost item. If you don't hear your Apple AirTag, you can put it into Lost Mode, too.
Apple AirTag 4-pack, $90 (reduced from $99)
Plus, keep your AirTags safe (and affix them to your pet, keys, luggage and more) with a keychain case, also for sale on Amazon at a low price.
These colorful AirTag holders are waterproof and scratchproof. Their durability makes them a great pairing for your new Apple AirTags and ensures extra safety.
DDJ waterproof 4-count AirTag holder, $10 after coupon (down from $11)
10.2-inch 2021 Apple iPad
This 2021 model Apple iPad is on sale for less than $400. The 10.2-inch display comes with True Tone technology for the optimal display and has up to 10 hours of battery life. This Apple iPad option, on sale now, comes with a lightning charger and a whopping 256GB of storage.
10.2-inch 2021 Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $399 (lowered from $479)
And hey, the 64GB version is on sale, too.
10.2-inch 2021 Apple iPad with 64GB storage, $270 (lowered from $329)
Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds
You can get the best price of the year on second-generation Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon now. The next-level audio experience has active noise cancelation, customizable fit silicone tips in four sizes and spatial audio that can detect how you move in order to provide customized sound experience. This second-generation model stays charged for 33% longer than the first generation Apple AirPods Pro. Psst: get a pair of AirPods for less than $100, if $235 wireless earbuds are still out of your price range.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds, $235 (down from $250)
10.2-inch 2022 Apple iPad
The 2022 model has ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6, a striking display, a 12MP wide back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with the Center Stage feature. It has all-day battery life, too.
10.2-inch 2022 Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $399 (originally $599)$399 at Amazon
Something that might go well with your new Apple iPad? An Apple Pencil or the Apple Magic Keyboard.
Apple Watch Series 7
The Apple Watch Series 7 is more than just a watch -- it's your ultimate health and fitness partner. With powerful sensors and apps that measure your blood oxygen and take an ECG, you can keep track of your health in real-time. The larger display makes it easier to use and read, while the incredible durability ensures that the smartwatch is tough enough to withstand swimming, showering and more. Plus, with cellular connectivity, you can stay connected without your iPhone nearby. It's no wonder the Apple Watch Series 7 is the perfect accessory. And with a nearly 50% discount, how can you resist?
Apple Watch Series 7, $399 (down from $749)
10.2-inch 2022 Apple iPad Air
If you want the best performance and features, the iPad Air is the way to go. The iPad Air has a more powerful processor than the standard iPad, support for Apple Pencil 2, a higher-quality front-facing camera and better speakers. It also has slimmer bezels and a more uniform look to it, along with a blazing fast 5G network speed.
10.2-inch 2022 Apple iPad Air with 64GB, $500 (down from $599)
Apple 2020 MacBook Air 13-inch laptop
Need a laptop that's less than $1,000? This 2020 model of the MacBook Air is the answer. It's a powerful computer that's easy to use. The battery lasts up to 18 hours, and it has a beautiful 13.30inch display. You can use all your favorite apps on it, and it stays cool and quiet while you work. Plus, it's made with recycled materials and uses less energy, making it good for the environment.
Apple 2020 MacBook Air 13-inch laptop, $869 (lowered from $999)
Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones
The coveted Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones are in high demand, probably because they have it all: active noise cancelation, transparency mode for when you want to be able to hear the world around you, dynamic, spatial audio and ultra low-power mode to extend your battery life. Plus, the headphones are designed with a comfortable canopy made from knit-mesh and memory foam ear cushions for the perfect fit. These are truly exceptional and worth the price.
Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones, $480 (reduced from $549)
8.3-inch 2021 Apple iPad Mini
This is the latest version of the iPad Mini, the sixth generation of the iPad Mini. The 8.3-inch display is larger than the previous versions of the iPad Mini and has a resolution of 2266x1488, which provides a clear and sharp display. True Tone technology adjusts the white balance to match the ambient light for a more natural viewing experience. Its battery lasts for 10 hours, and it's great for those who value portability without sacrificing quality and has support for the Apple Pencil 2 and the Magic Keyboard.
8.3-inch 2021 Apple iPad Mini with 64GB, $400 (lowered from $499)
Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch laptop
The redesigned MacBook Air is incredibly lightweight and truly portable, so you can bring it with you everywhere. This 2022 model has 8GB and 256GB of storage space, but there's a 516GB version as well. It's powered with an M2 chip and has a 1080p HD camera. The display is big and beautiful, the audio and video quality are excellent, you get 18 hours of battery life, and each MacBook Air comes with a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack.
Colors come in silver, midnight, space gray and starlight.
Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch laptop, $1,049 (originally $1,199)
Apple chargers and more
You know that iPhone batteries last longer if you use Apple products to charge them, so keep reading. If you've got an iPhone 12, iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, then this incredible portable charger can be attached to the back of your smartphone with perfectly aligned magnets to charge on the go. It can attach to an Apple lightning charger, and it charges automatically, too.
Apple MagSafe battery pack portable charger, $91 (lowered from $99)$91 at Amazon
You'll need other key Apple charging items to go with the Apple MagSafe. They're on sale, too.
- Apple 35W Dual USB-C port compact power adapter, $52 (originally $59)
- Apple 2-meter USB-C to lightning cable, $29 (down from $35)
- Apple 1-meter USB-C to lightning cable, $17 (reduced from $19)