The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Apple Products

Apple Watch Series 7 (Photo: Amazon) The Apple Watch Series 7 is more than just a watch -- it's your ultimate health and fitness partner. With powerful sensors and apps that measure your blood oxygen and take an ECG, you can keep track of your health in real-time. The larger display makes it easier to use and read, while the incredible durability ensures that the smartwatch is tough enough to withstand swimming, showering and more. Plus, with cellular connectivity, you can stay connected without your iPhone nearby. It's no wonder the Apple Watch Series 7 is the perfect accessory. And with a nearly 50% discount, how can you resist? Apple Watch Series 7, $399 (down from $749) $399 at Amazon prevnext

Apple 2020 MacBook Air 13-inch laptop (Photo: Amazon) Need a laptop that's less than $1,000? This 2020 model of the MacBook Air is the answer. It's a powerful computer that's easy to use. The battery lasts up to 18 hours, and it has a beautiful 13.30inch display. You can use all your favorite apps on it, and it stays cool and quiet while you work. Plus, it's made with recycled materials and uses less energy, making it good for the environment. Apple 2020 MacBook Air 13-inch laptop, $869 (lowered from $999) $869 at Amazon prevnext

Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones (Photo: Amazon) The coveted Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones are in high demand, probably because they have it all: active noise cancelation, transparency mode for when you want to be able to hear the world around you, dynamic, spatial audio and ultra low-power mode to extend your battery life. Plus, the headphones are designed with a comfortable canopy made from knit-mesh and memory foam ear cushions for the perfect fit. These are truly exceptional and worth the price. Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones, $480 (reduced from $549) $480 at Amazon prevnext

8.3-inch 2021 Apple iPad Mini (Photo: Amazon) This is the latest version of the iPad Mini, the sixth generation of the iPad Mini. The 8.3-inch display is larger than the previous versions of the iPad Mini and has a resolution of 2266x1488, which provides a clear and sharp display. True Tone technology adjusts the white balance to match the ambient light for a more natural viewing experience. Its battery lasts for 10 hours, and it's great for those who value portability without sacrificing quality and has support for the Apple Pencil 2 and the Magic Keyboard. 8.3-inch 2021 Apple iPad Mini with 64GB, $400 (lowered from $499) $400 at Amazon prevnext