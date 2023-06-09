Amazon Deal Alert: These Pet Products Under $30 Are Really Good
Pets are the best, and they deserve the best. But with Amazon deals like these, you can stock up and spoil your pet for a lot less.
Whether you have a cat, dog, snake, lizard, bird, hamster, fish or any other small, furry, scaly, slimy or feathered friend -- chances are you love your pet. That's why you want to celebrate your pet every single day and luckily, with huge savings on Amazon right now, you can buy the latest pet treats, supplies, toys or pet accessories at a discount. In fact, everything here is under $30.
Top pet deals on Amazon for National Pet Day:
-
The Pioneer Woman 6-pack natural grain-free soft dog treats, $30 (down from $38)
-
Potaroma Flopping Fish cat toy with silvervine and catnip, $12 (originally $20)
-
Arm & Hammer super deodorizing shampoo for dogs, $5 (lowered from $7)
Whether you want to get some new cat toys, are in search of the most attractive dog leash or need a way to quickly clean your fish's aquarium, we've got you covered. Some of these products I've even used firsthand, so I can personally attest to their quality. Amazon is a great go-to online retailer for affordable pet supplies, and we hope you love the deals we've found.
If you're looking to save even more money at Amazon, check out our early Prime Day deals for June 2023 today. We know that Amazon's secret bulk store often has big deals on pet food, too.
The Pioneer Woman 6-pack natural grain-free soft dog treats
This "chicken & sweet taters" flavor is based on Ree's own famous recipes. Each order contains six, five-ounce bags of semi-moist chews. The simple recipe is grain-free and mostly made from chicken. Right now, a six-pack of the treats is 22% off. That should really make your tail wag.
The Pioneer Woman 6-pack natural grain-free soft dog treats, $30 (down from $38)$30 at Amazon prevnext
BFpethome dog beds for large dogs
Pet beds can be sooo pricy -- but this one doubles as a crate pad or kennel pad, and it's less than $20. And that's a bed for a large dog, too. This washable dog mat is 35 inches by 23 inches, is made with super fluffy, comfortable material and has an anti-slip bottom to keep it affixed to a hardwood floor or a crate, if needed. The six-keyhole fixation design helps keep the padding material stable, and the bed will keep its shape, even after multiple goes through the washing machine.
BFpethome 35" x 23" dog bed for large dogs, $20 after coupon$20 at Amazon prevnext
Potaroma Flopping Fish cat toy with silvervine and catnip
This is a pet item I own personally, and I was so excited to see it on sale that I might buy another one. You charge the fish with a USB charger (one is included, but we lost ours, so I can attest that any USB charger will work), and it comes with a pouch of silvervine and catnip to put inside the fish's belly. (Silvervine is another cat-friendly herb that they love, in case you've never heard of it.) The battery lasts for hours.
Then, at each movement, the fish starts flopping around -- just like a real fish. Our black cat, Salem, goes absolutely nuts for it. He has never gotten tired of it yet, and it's by far his favorite cat toy. If your cat pounces on it, it will start moving. This is the carp model, but you can also get this toy in clownfish, rainbow trout or red carp versions.
Potaroma Flopping Fish cat toy with silvervine and catnip, $12 (originally $20)$12 at Amazon
If your cat's more of a bird stalker -- maybe they stare out the window to gaze at birds while making that cute chittering noise that really means "I want to murder something" -- they might like a flapping bird toy instead. The bird really chirps, too.
Potaroma Flapping Bird sandpiper rechargeable cat toy, $17$17 at Amazon prevnext
Tikaton dog chew toy for aggressive chewers
If your dog's a tough chewer, they will love this nylon dog toy that provides a safe alternative to real sticks while satisfying that innate urge to chew. Plus, it's flavored, and the flavor will last a long time. The chew toy is built to withstand hours of chewing from the toughest chewers and is made of durable nontoxic material.
Tikaton beef-flavored large dog chew toy for aggressive chewers, $14 (down from $15)$14 at Amazon prevnext
World's Best original unscented 15-pound cat litter
It claims to be the world's best cat litter, but it's also one of Amazon's best: it has a 4.6-star rating with thousands of reviews. This cat litter is quick clumping, flushable (even for septic) and has great odor control and a 99% dust-free formula. It claims to be two times longer lasting than leading brand, and it's made with ingredients that are naturally safe for pets and humans alike. Get 15 pounds of this cat litter for only $17.45 on Amazon.
World's Best original unscented 15-pound cat litter, $17$17 at Amazon prevnext
Purina Beyond Simply Grain-free natural dry cat food
This grain-free formula doesn't have any fillers in it, plus there are probiotics. It's not a gourmet dry cat food, it's Purina Beyond made with simple ingredient recipes that your cat will love, like this wild-caught whitefish and cage-free egg recipe. Don't go broke buying fancy cat food when you can try 5 lbs. of this stuff for less than $20.
Purina Beyond Simply Grain-free natural dry cat food, $14 (down from $20)$14 at Amazon prevnext
Nugutic 5-foot handmade braided cotton rope dog leash
Rope leashes are both strong and attractive, and this handmade one is five feet long, which is the perfect length for when you want your dog to have freedom but still want to maintain control. If you have sensitive hands, a rope dog leash is the perfect choice, as it's comfortable on your skin. It's not only a fashionable leash choice but a strong one too: tightly woven cotton and a durable zinc alloy clasp will last a long time.
This pastel ombre color is their Macaron color, but they also have Cherry Blossom Pink, Moss Green and Rainbow colors available.
Nugutic 5-foot handmade braided cotton rope dog leash, $14 after coupon (lowered from $22)$14 at Amazon prevnext
ChomChom pet hair removal tool and lint roller
Too much dog fur and cat fur around your house? Luckily for you, this pet hair remover is on sale now at Amazon. It's one of the retailer's bestselling items, and unlike typical lint rollers, there's no sticky tape; it works by scraping up fur, hair, lint, dust, dander and more. You then empty out the contents with a simple release button. There's no battery or power to deal with -- it's just a simple tool that's easy to use and gets rid of excess pet fur.
ChomChom pet hair removal tool and lint roller, $25 (down from $32)$25 at Amazon prevnext
Ciays automatic pet water fountain
I own this pet water fountain. When I first bought it, it was only for my cat -- but now my dog uses it and loves it too. If you think automatic feeders and water fountains for pets are pricey, then this one (on sale now) will definitely surprise you. It's quiet, easy to use, doesn't use much electricity and keeps your pets drinking more often. Cats especially tend to under-drink, causing kidney problems -- but they are naturally drawn to running water, and this will encourage them to drink more of it. The filters keep your pet's water clean, too, and you get three filters to start with.
Ciays automatic 84-ounce pet water fountain with three filters, $18 (down from $23)$18 at Amazon
And when you do need to buy more filters, make sure you bookmark this link too:
Ciays 12-piece water fountain filter set, $18$18 at Amazon prevnext
Arm & Hammer super deodorizing shampoo for dogs
Smelly dog, it's not your fault. But did you know you should never be using human shampoo for dogs? A dog's skin is less acidic than a human's, and a human shampoo can destroy your dog's skin's natural barrier. But if your pup smells bad, you definitely want to make sure they are clean and smell good. Arm & Hammer to the rescue with this super deodorizing dog shampoo (and gentle cleansing formula) that smells like kiwi blossoms, which is all naturally derived. It will clean your pet's coat while moisturizing dry dog skin.
Arm & Hammer super deodorizing shampoo for dogs, $5 (lowered from $7)$5 at Amazon prevnext
Meowant airline-approved pet carrier
This pet carrier is perfect as a cat carrier or a dog carrier for small dogs. It's 17.7-inches long, 11.8-inches wide and 11.8-inches high. It has scratchproof mesh, a removable fleece pad, heavy-duty zippers and strong metal fittings. Not only that, but it's also collapsible so that it can be stored easily, expandable to increase your pet's comfort and approved for car safety and airplane travel alike. There are three sides to open from, too.
Meowant 17.7" x 11.8" x 11.8" airline-approved pet carrier, $27 (originally $46)$27 at Amazon prevnext
Sotola pet grooming brush
Pet grooming is important, and if you have a long-haired cat or long-haired dog, you know just how important a pet brush is. This double-sided shedding comb can help get mats and tangles out of your pet's undercoat. It's an extra-wide brush that focuses on your pet's comfort. A pet grooming rake like this is what a professional groomer might use, and it's dual-sided for convenience. With an ergonomic, non-slip handle, it's perfect for dogs or cats.$9 at Amazon prevnext
Fukumaru cat scratcher mat
Cats love to scratch, and it's so hard to find a solution to get them to stop scratching your furniture. But if they have other scratchers around, they will choose those. Put out this scratching pad made with natural sisal to protect your sofas and carpets. It's safe and nontoxic, and not only will cats want to scratch it, but they may also want to play with it and sleep on it, too. It's environmentally friendly and won't skid. Lay it horizontally or use screws to put it up vertically.
Fukumaru 23.6" x 15.7" natural cat scratcher mat, $13 (reduced from $27)$13 at Amazon prevnext
Hygger aquarium gravel cleaner
This 3-in-1 aquarium tool is perfect. It can vacuum up debris and feces from the gravel at the bottom of your aquarium, wash the sand in your aquarium and clean the water too. It comes with an air-pressing control body, an extension inlet tube, an extension tube connector, a user manual, a duckbill suction inlet a 79-inch PVC outlet hose that can be cut to fit your fish's aquarium, a water flow clamp and a fixture clamp. It will be even easier to care for your fish with this tool.
Hygger aquarium gravel cleaner, $20 (lowered from $29)$20 at Amazon prev