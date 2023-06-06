Amazon Has Fabulous Pride Month Gear for Less Than $50

Consummate Progress Pride 50-pack flags (Photo: Amazon) This is the Progress Pride flag, and it combines the trans pride flag and the gay pride flag, along with two black and brown stripes that represent queer people of color. In this incredible deal, you can get 50 of these durable polyester flags -- each measuring 8.2 inches by 5.5 inches and hoisted on a nearly 12-inch plastic stick. Put these in your yard, pass them out to friends or bring them to a Pride-themed event or festival. Consummate Progress Pride 50-pack flags, $13 $13 at Amazon prevnext

Adidas Pride relaxed fit strap back cap (Photo: Amazon) Rock your style and spread the message that love is love. This Adidas ball cap is made with polyester and spandex, ensuring a comfy and stretchy fit. The pull-on closure makes it a breeze to wear. And guess what? It's got awesome "love unites" side embroidery (in addition to the rainbow trefoil pattern on the front) to spread some inclusive vibes. Adidas Pride relaxed fit strap back cap, $28 $28 at Amazon prevnext

Tipsy Elves Over the Rainbow Pride fanny pack (Photo: Amazon)

Yes, you do need a Pride-themed fanny pack that is also a tutu. This Pride-worthy accessory is both fashionable and functional, featuring multiple pockets secured with durable zippers to keep your valuables safe. With an attached drink holder and an adjustable belt, you'll have hands-free convenience and a perfect fit. Stand out in the crowd and let this Tipsy Elves Pride pack be your go-to accessory to help show off your spirit, keep you hydrated and keep track of your stuff. Tipsy Elves Over the Rainbow Pride fanny pack, $28

$28 at Amazon prevnext

Man of Men trans pride bowtie and suspender set (Photo: Amazon) This trans pride suspender and bowtie set will take any outfit you wear to the next level. They're perfect for any outfit, comfortable to wear all day and one size fits most. With high-quality materials and a Y-back design, they can securely hold up your bottoms, while the bow tie is designed with an adjustable strap. Plus, they come with a 100% refund guarantee. Gay pride and bi pride versions are available at the same price, too. Man of Men trans pride bowtie and suspender set, $10 $10 at Amazon prevnext

Tinsow 2-piece dog bandanas (Photo: Amazon) You know who else can show off their pride? Your dog, who knows more than anyone that love is love and never judges anyone. Each bandana is 26.78 x 18.9 inches, and is adjustable for most sizes of dogs and even cats. But, you can also use these as handkerchiefs or wear these Pride bandanas yourself. Tinsow 2-piece dog bandanas, $10 $10 at Amazon prevnext

Father.Son 75-count Pride-themed temporary tattoos (Photo: Amazon) The best way to decorate your body for Pride is with these temporary tattoos. You'll get a whopping 75 Pride-themed tattoos, and they're long-lasting and water-resistant too. There are so many options here that you're sure to find a colorful tattoo you'd love to wear. These tattoos might be temporary, but LGBTQ pride is forever. Father.Son 75-count Pride-themed temporary tattoos, $6 $6 at Amazon prevnext