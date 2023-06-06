Amazon Has Fabulous Pride Month Gear for Less Than $50
Celebrate Pride in style with these amazing under $50 Amazon finds.
It's Pride Month! The LGBTQ+ community is ready to party, protest, educate, inform, have fun and more. If you want to show off your pride (or buy something special for the queer people in your life) then Amazon has you covered. All of these fabulous Pride Month products cost less than $50, so you can celebrate on a budget.
Top Pride Month deals from Amazon:
- Adidas Pride relaxed fit strapback cap, $28
- Amazon.com Pride Rainbow Reveal gift card, $20 to $2000
- Consummate Progress Pride 50-pack flags, $13
Amazon's got your back this Pride Month with a gorgeous range of rainbow-themed apparel and accessories, all under $50. From vibrant tees to trendy pins and flags, express your true colors and spread love and acceptance. Find something for everyone, regardless of identity or orientation, and let the celebration begin.
If you're looking for more great deals on Amazon, check out their summer swimwear, incredible Apple products or their June 2023 deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
Consummate Progress Pride 50-pack flags
This is the Progress Pride flag, and it combines the trans pride flag and the gay pride flag, along with two black and brown stripes that represent queer people of color. In this incredible deal, you can get 50 of these durable polyester flags -- each measuring 8.2 inches by 5.5 inches and hoisted on a nearly 12-inch plastic stick.
Put these in your yard, pass them out to friends or bring them to a Pride-themed event or festival.
Consummate Progress Pride 50-pack flags, $13$13 at Amazon prevnext
Adidas Pride relaxed fit strap back cap
Rock your style and spread the message that love is love. This Adidas ball cap is made with polyester and spandex, ensuring a comfy and stretchy fit. The pull-on closure makes it a breeze to wear. And guess what? It's got awesome "love unites" side embroidery (in addition to the rainbow trefoil pattern on the front) to spread some inclusive vibes.
Adidas Pride relaxed fit strap back cap, $28$28 at Amazon prevnext
Tipsy Elves Over the Rainbow Pride fanny pack
Yes, you do need a Pride-themed fanny pack that is also a tutu. This Pride-worthy accessory is both fashionable and functional, featuring multiple pockets secured with durable zippers to keep your valuables safe. With an attached drink holder and an adjustable belt, you'll have hands-free convenience and a perfect fit. Stand out in the crowd and let this Tipsy Elves Pride pack be your go-to accessory to help show off your spirit, keep you hydrated and keep track of your stuff.
Tipsy Elves Over the Rainbow Pride fanny pack, $28
"What a Beautiful Day to Respect Other People's Pronouns" Pride T-shirt
Made with cotton and polyester, this T-shirt reminds people to respect other people's pronouns (and of course, your own) in style. The classic fit shirt has a double-needle sleeve and bottom hem, and is available in ten colors from sizes XS to 3X.
"What a Beautiful Day to Respect Other People's Pronouns" Pride T-shirt, $15$15 at Amazon prevnext
Fundraising for a Cause bisexual flag striped shoelaces
These shoe laces really put the "bi" in "bingo" as in -- bingo, you've found the perfect bisexual pride accessory. You can lace up Doc Martens, Chuck Taylors, Birkenstocks or more with these pink, royal blue and purple laces. Plus, they're sold by a nonprofit that helps donate profits to worthy causes.
Fundraising for a Cause bisexual flag striped shoelaces, $8 (down from $10)$8 at Amazon prevnext
Man of Men trans pride bowtie and suspender set
This trans pride suspender and bowtie set will take any outfit you wear to the next level. They're perfect for any outfit, comfortable to wear all day and one size fits most. With high-quality materials and a Y-back design, they can securely hold up your bottoms, while the bow tie is designed with an adjustable strap. Plus, they come with a 100% refund guarantee.
Gay pride and bi pride versions are available at the same price, too.
Man of Men trans pride bowtie and suspender set, $10$10 at Amazon prevnext
Tinsow 2-piece dog bandanas
You know who else can show off their pride? Your dog, who knows more than anyone that love is love and never judges anyone. Each bandana is 26.78 x 18.9 inches, and is adjustable for most sizes of dogs and even cats. But, you can also use these as handkerchiefs or wear these Pride bandanas yourself.
Tinsow 2-piece dog bandanas, $10$10 at Amazon prevnext
Father.Son 75-count Pride-themed temporary tattoos
The best way to decorate your body for Pride is with these temporary tattoos. You'll get a whopping 75 Pride-themed tattoos, and they're long-lasting and water-resistant too. There are so many options here that you're sure to find a colorful tattoo you'd love to wear. These tattoos might be temporary, but LGBTQ pride is forever.
Father.Son 75-count Pride-themed temporary tattoos, $6$6 at Amazon prevnext
Exhart garden gnome with solar-powered rainbow hat
Make your garden shine with this adorable garden gnome who is solar-powered and holding a heart. The gnome lights up like this at night, but serves as a colorful lawn ornament during the day. Kind of like a mischievous superhero that's fade-resistant, weather-resistant and constructed with durable resin material. It's a 6-inch by 12.5-inch garden gnome.
Exhart garden gnome with solar-powered rainbow hat, $35$35 at Amazon prevnext
Amazon.com Pride Rainbow Reveal gift card
Gift your LGBTQ+ friends some Amazon cash so that they can buy their own Pride merch, or anything else they want or need. With all the sad stuff going on in the world, it's nice to show someone you care -- especially during Pride Month.
Amazon.com Pride Rainbow Reveal gift card, $20 to $2000Starting at $20 prev