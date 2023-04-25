Walmart Is Offering Personalized Gifts for Less Than $25, Just in Time for Mother's Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Want to get a gift for Mom that has a cherished photo on it? You can -- and each gift is under $25.

It's almost time to get your mom (or grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin, stepmother, wife, girlfriend, partner, dog mom, daughter or any other maternal figure in your life) something for Mother's Day. The second Sunday in May -- this year, it's May 14 -- is coming up quickly. But if you're short on funds, you can still get her something special, memorable and even personalized. Walmart offers personalized gifts online, with many options costing less than $25 each.

Top personalized gifts from Walmart under $25:

Of course, personalized gifts may take a little longer to create, depending on where you live (though some options offer same-day pickup if there's a Walmart near you!), so you should go ahead and order these as soon as possible. The prices are so affordable that you may be able to get a personalized item for every mother figure in your life, and of course, yourself as well.

You can personalize these special gifts any day of the year, not just on Mother's Day. But keep reading to see our top picks for personalized, budget-friendly gifts from Walmart. You can also check out our Mother's Day gift guide from The Pioneer Woman or Amazon.

Shop personalized gifts at Walmart for Mother's Day

If your mom's a sentimental person, you can't go wrong with these gifts, personalized with your favorite designs and photographs. All you have to do is click the links below, hit the "Create Now" button, upload your photos, and then Walmart can print them out for you and send them to your house or a local store for pickup. It couldn't be simpler to get her a wonderful gift that she'll love for years to come, full of special memories that are unique to your family. Get a throw blanket like the one seen above here.

Sterling silver-plated sliding photo locket with heart

This locket is on sale now. This photo charm necklace is waterproof and UV-resistant to avoid sun-fading. It's 16 to 18-inches long, and the necklace holds a photo that comes out to about a half-inch. The charm comes with a lobster-claw fastener to keep it safe, too. This way, mom can keep loved ones close to her heart.

Sterling silver-plated sliding photo locket with heart, $16 (down from $20)

Full photo tapestry woven pillow

Get her a personalized pillow, and she can throw it on the couch or bed and always keep memories of you nearby. How about one that's personalized with a photo of her favorite people -- children, grandchildren or anything else she loves? The photo quality will come out great, too.

Full photo 17" x 17" tapestry woven pillow, $25 (reduced from $31)

Gallery-wrapped photo canvas

You can get her a framed photo, or you can get her a photo canvas worthy of an art gallery. This 11-inch by 14-inch canvas has a 1.5-inch gallery-style wrapped edge, all made with a semi-gloss stretched canvas. And here's the best part: It comes with rubber bumpers and a wire hanging system already pre-installed, so it can be hung up as soon as it arrives. The canvas is made without optical brightener additives, so it won't fade over time.

Gallery-wrapped 11" x 14" photo canvas, $25 (lowered from $30)

Custom color photo collage mug

Choose between a black or white base for your custom, personalized coffee mug, then you can then customize the color of the border around the photos you select. It's a collage, so if you have trouble picking between your favorite family photos, you won't have to. The ceramic mugs are microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe, but handwashing it will retain the photo quality. Choose from 11-ounce or 15-ounce options.

Custom color 15-ounce photo collage mug, $13

Get personalized Mother's Day gifts like these and more by clicking this link and exploring the gift selection. There are thousands of options -- and you'll make your mom's day.

