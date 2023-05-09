Amazon's Mother's Day Gift Card Deal is Like Free Money in Your Pocket

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Want $5 right now? We'll tell you how you can get it from Amazon with its Mother's Day gift card deal.

(Photo: Getty Images)



Hey there. Are you always on the lookout for ways to save money? Then you might go crazy for Amazon's latest deal. Just in time for Mother's Day (along with upcoming graduations and Father's Day), when you buy an Amazon e-gift card worth $50 or more from now until Sunday, May 14, you'll receive a sweet $5 Amazon credit. And who doesn't love free money?

Get gift cards for everyone on your list:

But wait, there's a catch. Only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of this offer. So, if you're not a member yet, now is the perfect time to sign up and enjoy all the perks that come with it, especially in anticipation of the early Amazon Prime Day deals.

This deal is too good to miss out on. Use this opportunity to get your mom a special Mother's Day gift card, pick up a gift card for your favorite grad or get dad a Father's Day gift card. Don't wait too long, though, as this offer will expire on May 14. Head over to Amazon now to get in on the action and snag the free Amazon $5 credit.

How to get the free $5 Amazon credit

(Photo: Amazon)

The perfect last-minute Mother's Day gift comes with a free $5 Amazon credit, and all you have to do is spend at least $50 on an Amazon e-gift card. It can be delivered in seconds. With gift care values ranging from $50 to $2,000, this is really a one-size-fits-all-budgets situation here. Plus, this way, mom can get herself anything she wants instead of you having to guess. You can add a thoughtful message and set the delivery date for any day you want. The Amazon gift card can be delivered via email or text.

Mother's Day Amazon e-gift card, $50 (get a $5 credit)

But it doesn't just have to be for Mother's Day, Father's Day or graduation. As long as you spend $50 on an Amazon e-gift card (it's also Teacher Appreciation Week), you can get the free $5 as an Amazon credit from now until this Sunday, May 14.

Related content: