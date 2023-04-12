Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $50 from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose table lamp (Photo: Walmart) Your mom lights up your life, and this adorable lamp with Ree's Sweet Rose design and a blue gingham lamp shade will light up a room. It's 17 inches in height and will make any room feel cozy and homey, just like your mom's presence does. Did we mention it's less than $25? It's hard to get an attractive lamp at prices that good these days. The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose table lamp, $24 (down from $35) $24 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty enamel on cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven (Photo: Walmart) This is probably the prettiest Dutch oven anyone could ever own. With a gorgeous floral shape and a beautiful pink color, your mom will love this enamel cast-iron three-quart kitchen essential. Also available in yellow and purple at the same price, it's safe for use on gas, electric and induction stovetops, on the grill and in the oven. The Bakelite knob is heat-resistant and stays cool to the touch while cooking, and there are interior condensation ridges on the lid to allow for self-basting. The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty enamel on cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven, $30 (down from $40) $30 at Walmart