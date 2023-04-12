Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $50 from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart
Easter's over, so it's time for everyone's real favorite springtime holiday: Mother's Day. This year, Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 14, 2023. You'll want to make sure you have the perfect gift for the mother figure in your life, whether it's your mom, grandmother, aunt, cousin, stepmom, wife, girlfriend, partner or friend. The Pioneer Woman's collection at Walmart has brand new items available just in time for Mother's Day, and many of them are even on sale now. All cost less than $50, and most cost less than $30.
Top deals from the Mother's Day shopping guide from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart:
- The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty enamel on cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven, $30 (down from $40)
- The Pioneer Woman blue laser cut women's tote bag, $28 (down from $48)
- The Pioneer Woman 5" x 7" blue floral picture frame, $12 (down from $15)
If you're looking for a Mother's Day gift, you'll love The Pioneer Woman brand from Walmart. Even if you're not a big fan of Mother's Day, you can get any of these items for yourself, too, and indulge in a little self-care just for yourself. There are options here for gardeners, bakers, cooks, decorators and fashionable moms who love handbags and jewelry. Ree Drummond, creator of The Pioneer Woman brand, is a mother of five, and so she probably knows more than most exactly what moms would want for the holiday where we honor all the maternal influences in our lives.
If you can't find something here that's quite your cup of tea, you can also check out the 2023 spring fashion from The Pioneer Woman, shop her under $200 patio furniture and garden items, pick up something from her latest stoneware collection or just check out Walmart's April 2023 deals. Mother's Day is still a few weeks away, but it's coming faster than you think.
The Pioneer Woman 2-count multicolor calibrachoa annual live plants with 3-quart decorative pots
The Pioneer Woman hinted at the live plants that would soon be available at Walmart at her livestream event, but I am here to report that they are available now for preorder. (Mom, if you're reading this, look away.) This is 100% what I just bought my own mother for Mother's Day -- you just preorder the plants now for $41, and they arrive at your mom's doorstep the Thursday or Friday before Mother's Day. Easy-peasy.
You can get a two-pack of live plants with decorative pots. Pictured above are multicolor calibrachoas in blue, floral-patterned pots, but you can also choose from peach pots with floral and dot patterns or speckled white pots with pink floral patterns.
The Pioneer Woman 2-count calibrachoas with 3-quart Watering Can decorative pots, $41$41 at Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 2-count calibrachoas with 3-quart Folk Toss decorative pots, $41$41 at Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 2-count calibrachoas with 3-quart Happy Hibiscus decorative pots, $41$41 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman 6" x 4" coral and teal quatrefoil picture frame
Now, we can't help you print or choose the right picture to get your mom (or wife, or partner, or grandmother, or aunt or any other maternal figure) a framed photograph for Mother's Day, but we can show you this vibrant printed photo frame for sale at Walmart for less than $15. Make it personal this year. A 5" x 7" picture frame is available too for only $12.
The Pioneer Woman 6" x 4" coral and teal quatrefoil picture frame, $13 (down from $15)$13 at Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 5" x 7" blue floral picture frame, $12 (down from $15)$12 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose table lamp
Your mom lights up your life, and this adorable lamp with Ree's Sweet Rose design and a blue gingham lamp shade will light up a room. It's 17 inches in height and will make any room feel cozy and homey, just like your mom's presence does. Did we mention it's less than $25? It's hard to get an attractive lamp at prices that good these days.
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose table lamp, $24 (down from $35)$24 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty enamel on cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven
This is probably the prettiest Dutch oven anyone could ever own. With a gorgeous floral shape and a beautiful pink color, your mom will love this enamel cast-iron three-quart kitchen essential. Also available in yellow and purple at the same price, it's safe for use on gas, electric and induction stovetops, on the grill and in the oven. The Bakelite knob is heat-resistant and stays cool to the touch while cooking, and there are interior condensation ridges on the lid to allow for self-basting.
The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty enamel on cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven, $30 (down from $40)$30 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Patchwork Medley picnic basket set
With spring in the air, a picnic in the park with your mom sounds like a lovely option. Good thing this picnic set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale at Walmart right now. Included is a fabric-lined rustic picnic basket and two dinner plates, two salad plates, two dinner bowls, two tumblers, two napkins, two knives, two forks and two spoons. The plates and fabric have a country-inspired design. Pack up a home-cooked meal, grab a loved one, and you're good to go.
The Pioneer Woman Patchwork Medley 15-piece service for two picnic basket set, $40 (down from $50)$40 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo 3-piece garden tool set
If mom's a gardener, she can maintain all her prized plants with this bestselling set of garden tools from The Pioneer Woman. It includes a trowel, a cultivator and a pruner. This way, she can prune plants, pull up weeds, transplant flowers, dig holes, break up soil and trim leaves and branches.
The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo 3-piece garden tool set, $27 (down from $30)$27 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman 2-piece Sweet Romance Blossoms oval ceramic bakers
If the mom in your life loves to bake, she might love these oval ceramic bakers for casseroles, cobblers, roasted vegetables and more. Each baker is around 13.5" x 9.25" x 2.75," which is perfect for a side dish or a small main course.
The Pioneer Woman 2-piece Sweet Romance Blossoms oval ceramic bakers, $20 (down from $22)$20 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Welcome Red Barn metal outdoor garden stake
Mom can add some whimsy to her yard or garden with these delightful and unique garden stakes inspired by The Pioneer Woman herself. Each sign comes with two stakes that can be pushed into the ground with ease -- you only need to screw in the stakes once the item arrives. This garden décor will give any outdoor space a flair of country charm with this red barn and a "Welcome!" sign.
The Pioneer Woman Welcome Red Barn 23" metal outdoor garden stake, $12 (down from $14)$12 at Walmart
Or, get this floral-decorated pig telling you to "Have a lovely day" instead.
The Pioneer Woman Have a Lovely Day 23" metal outdoor garden stake, $12 (down from $14)$12 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman blue laser cut women's tote bag
This vegan leather handbag is Ree Drummond's take on a classic and brings a pop of 2023 spring fashion into the mix with laser-cut butterfly patterns. It's an unlined bag with color contrast inside featuring two dual tote straps and a snap-button closure. There's a bonus pouch too.
And if you don't like the blue pictured above, it's also available in brown or black vegan leather options.
The Pioneer Woman blue laser cut women's tote bag, $28 (down from $48)$28 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman semi-precious stone wrap bracelet
These pale pink semi-precious stones on a wrap bracelet make for the perfect springtime accessory for your mom's favorite outfit. The button closure doubles as a decorative element, and each bracelet is thoughtfully crafted with natural materials, so keep in mind that the variations might be slightly different from the photo.
The Pioneer Woman pink semi-precious stone wrap bracelet, $15$15 at Walmart
Complete your jewelry collection with these necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets from The Pioneer Woman. Each piece is under $20, so you can mix and match to find the best Mother's Day jewelry ever.
- The Pioneer Woman gold-tone metal frontal and semi-precious stone pendant necklace set, $18
-
The Pioneer Woman multi-bead tassel y-necklace, $15
- The Pioneer Woman gold-tone layered chain and semi-precious stone pendant necklace set, $15
- The Pioneer Woman blue-and-brown semi-precious stone wrap bracelet, $15
- The Pioneer Woman silver-tone semi-precious and textured metal trio ring set, $13
- The Pioneer Woman gold-tone semi-precious and textured metal ring set, $13
- The Pioneer Woman gold-tone delicate semi-precious twist teardrop duo earring set, $13