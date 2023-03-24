Walmart Has Multiple Smart TVs Under $250 For Sale Right Now
Inflation has impacted all of us. People are buying less, and with good reason since things cost more. So, when a deal like this goes on, we just have to let you know. Smart TVs. At Walmart. For less than $250 -- and some are even less than $100. Can you believe that big-screen, UHD TVs can actually be affordable? They sure can.
Top Walmart TVs for sale for $250 or less:
- 43" Vizio Class V-Series 4K UHD LED smart TV, $238 (down from $268)
- 40" Philips Class FHD (1080p) Roku smart LED TV, $138 (down from $168)
- 32" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV, $98 (down from $144)
With so many streaming services, award-winning films, excellent TV shows and nail-biting sports programs, many of us rely on a high-quality TV to get the best picture and sound available. After all, we want a theatrical experience right in our own homes, don't we? But some televisions are really pricey these days -- some even cost over $5,000. The good news is you don't have to spend that to get a good-quality TV.
Vizio smart TVs
It's the 43-inch Class V series from Vizio, and it comes with 4K UHD display and a resolution of 1080p -- which is pretty dang good for a TV that costs less than $250, if you ask me. Of course, it has SmartCast, but Apple AirPlay and Chromecast are also built right in. With features like Dolby Vision Bright Mode, full array backlighting, active pixel tuning and its V-Gaming system with a 48-60 fps variable refresh rate, you'll love your new smart TV and you'll especially love the price.
43" Vizio Class V-Series 4K UHD LED smart TV, $238 (down from $268)
Check out the other Vizio smart TVs below:
- 43" Vizio Class D-Series 4K FHD LED smart TV, $198 (down from $224)
- 40" Vizio Class D-Series 4K FHD LED smart TV, $178 (down from $198)
- 24" Vizio Class D-Series 4K HD LED smart TV, $99 (down from $118)
Samsung and LG TVs
Get high-definition picture with an LG smart TV. Get a crisp picture with a HDR 720p display and LG's advanced tone mapping. There are two HDMI inputs for all your favorite entertainment, and there's a WebOS so that all your favorite streaming platforms can work. It's LG quality at an affordable price.
32" LG Class HD (720p) smart LED TV, $142 (down from $158)
If you prefer Samsung to LG, there's a similar 32-inch TV for sale at Walmart, and it comes with patented Ultra Clean View, PurColor and Micro Dimming Pro technologies. And psst, if you're looking for a really good TV, definitely check out the Discover Samsung Event, especially the sales on the top-rated Samsung TV called "The Frame."
32" Samsung Class HD (720p) smart LED TV, $198
Philips Roku smart TVs
This Philips TV (yes, the same Philips that makes your toothbrush and electric trimmer) has 1080p high-definition resolution, airplay, Dolby Audio and best of all, the Roku Channel ready to go so that you can watch over 150,000 movies and TV episodes right at your fingertips. It's noted for its easy search and navigation smart TV features, so if you're not a tech person, this might be the right option for you.
40" Philips Class FHD (1080p) Roku smart LED TV, $138 (down from $168)
Save even more money with a smaller model.
32" Philips Class FHD (1080p) Roku smart LED TV, $118 (down from $133)
Onn Roku TVs
Walmart has its own brand of LED smart TVs with Roku: Onn. And it's the cheapest TV on this list. You can use the remote or the sound of your own voice (with the Roku app) to control this television, and it's smart-home ready, waiting for access to Apple Home, Amazon Alexa or Google Home. The Onn Roku TV comes with three HDMI connections, one composite, one USB, one optical, one coaxial/cable and one headphone jack, so you can stay connected to your favorite forms of entertainment.
If you need a new budget-friendly smart TV for under $100, go with Onn.
24" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV, $88 (down from $138)
If you want a bigger Onn TV, there are even more options:
- 50" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV, $198 (down from $238)
- 32" Onn Class HD (720p) LED Roku smart TV, $98 (down from $144)
Hisense UHD TVs
The Hisense TVs have a lot of key smart TV features that big-brand TVs are known for, but at a much lower price. You get 4K ultra high-definition resolution, Roku TV access, Dolby Vision, DTS Studio Sound, a bezel-less design and a gaming mode with improved input lag. Plus, it works with Google Assistant or Alexa. And a 50-inch TV for less than $250? Yes, please.
50" Hisense Class 4K UHD Roku smart TV, $248 (down from $278)
- 40" Hisense Class 1080p Roku smart TV, $158 (down from $178)
- 32" Hisense Class 720p Roku smart TV, $124 (down from $158)
TCL HD Roku smart TVs
This is the 3-series TCL that can help you cut the cord and access everything via streaming -- and it's all in HD. The dual-band Wi-Fi is perfect for streaming platforms. There's an easy-to-use remote and a simple, intuitive interface.
32" TCL Class 3-Series 720p HD Roku smart TV, $118 (down from $148)
Sceptre 4K UHD smart TVs
Upgrade your entertainment experience with the 4K ultra HD resolution on a Sceptre TV. There are over eight million pixels on the screen that give you unparalleled color and brilliance for a budget TV. There are four HDMI ports (with HDMI 2.0 equipped), so you can stream or connect anything you want in 4K. There's a 43-inch LED panel and an HDR display.
43" Sceptre Class 4K UHD LED TV, $188
