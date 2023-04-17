Mother's Day Gift Guide at Amazon: Our Best Picks Under $100
You want to gift your mom something special, but you don't want to go broke. Don't worry: these Amazon deals have fantastic Mother's Day gifts under $100.
Hear that? That's the sound of Mother's Day creeping up on you. This year, Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 14. If you need a budget-friendly gift for your mother, where can you go shopping? Amazon, of course. You love the mom in your life, and you want to show her how you feel without breaking the bank. With these Amazon deals under $100, you can get your mom, wife, partner, aunt, sister, cousin, daughter, grandmother, or any other maternal figure a gift she'll cherish for years to come.
Top Mother's Day gifts under $100 on Amazon:
- Homesick premium "Thank You, Mom" 13.75-ounce scented candle, $27 after coupon
- Draw with Mom!: The Two-Person Doodle Book, $11 (down from $15)
- "My Favorite Child Gave Me This Mug" 12-ounce pink ceramic coffee mug, $6 after coupon (down from $15)
Most of these gifts aren't just under $100, they're Mother's Day gifts under $50. So you can indulge and make sure that all the moms in your life have an affordable present they're sure to love. Even if you don't have the greatest relationship with mom, you can treat yourself instead.
These gifts are elegant, homey, and beautiful, just like Mom. And there are options at every price point. Whether you want to buy your mom a candle, jewelry, perfume, skincare, a card, a coffee mug or flowers, we have great Mother's Day gift options for you. Keep reading.
If your mom loves Ree Drummond, though, check out our top Mother's Day gifts from The Pioneer Woman. Perfect for rustic, country moms who love colorful designs and home goods.
Jennifer Behr women's Lylah earrings
This might be what your mother really, really wants. The glass rose crystals pop in these 1.25-inch earrings made from gold-plated brass. They'd go great with any springtime outfit, and they're a great way to get your mom something fancy without the fancy price tag.
Jennifer Behr women's Lylah earrings, $60 (down from $70)$60 at Amazon prevnext
Homesick premium "Thank You, Mom" hand-poured scented candle
Many moms love candles. This 13.75-ounce one from Homesick is made with a natural soy wax blend and an organic cotton wick. The candle brand hand pours its candles in small batches to ensure premium quality, and the candle has a burn time of 60 to 80 hours. It's 3.25 inches x 5.5 inches in size.
But what does it smell like? That's the most important question. It promises to invite nostalgia with its distinctive, floral scent. It has top notes of bergamot, lavender and sage, mid notes of jasmine and ylang ylang and base notes of sandalwood, musk and lily.
Homesick premium "Thank You, Mom" 13.75-ounce scented candle, $27 after coupon$27 at Amazon prevnext
Luxe England Gifts Mother's Day basket
Can't decide what to get mom? This all-in-one package might do the trick. Here's what you get in one gift-ready premium gift box: a heartfelt greeting card, a "Best Mom Ever" shadowbox, an "I love you Mom" jewelry dish and a 14k gold 18-inch gold necklace. But remember, the card doesn't come signed or personalized, so if your mom doesn't live nearby, make sure you have this gift sent to yourself and then mail it to her.
Luxe England Gifts Mother's Day basket, $35$35 at Amazon prevnext
Draw with Mom!: The Two-Person Doodle Book
This gift would be really special for a wife, girlfriend or partner who has a child who loves art. In this unique parent-child doodle book, you create joint works of art together. Follow one of 100 creative prompts to work on one drawing.
Draw with Mom!: The Two-Person Doodle Book, $11 (down from $15)$11 at Amazon prevnext
Immortal Fleur preserved roses in a box
Sometimes, she just wants flowers -- but flowers die, and flower delivery can be dicey. These flowers in a box, however, are giant pink roses that will retain their shape and color for over a year, all while looking fresh. No water or sunlight needed. Get mom the most beautiful flowers -- eternal dried roses -- in a box.
Immortal Fleur preserved roses in a box, $48$48 at Amazon prevnext
Ferrero Collection premium gourmet assorted hazelnut milk chocolate, dark chocolate and coconut
Maybe mom is more of a chocolate person. I just learned that Ferrero Rocher uses up 25% of all hazelnuts, and the chocolate maker puts it to good use. If she loves Nutella, she'll love this Ferrero Collection with 48 pieces of hazelnut confections made with dark chocolate, milk chocolate and coconut. They're certified kosher, too.
Ferrero Collection premium gourmet assorted hazelnut confections and chocolates, $14 (down from $21)$14 at Amazon prevnext
Swiss Arabian Amaali perfume oil
This product combines elements of Western fragrances and Eastern scent craftsmanship to make an alcohol-free, concentrated perfume oil for a great aroma that's long-lasting. This scent, Amaali, opens with notes of lemon and pineapple followed by the fragrance of jasmine and rose with elements of cedarwood and vanilla. The handcrafted oils are hypoallergenic and non-irritating to skin, and they come in this beautiful, elegant bottle. Spoil mom with this eau de parfum this Mother's Day.
Swiss Arabian 0.5-ounce Amaali perfume oil, $20 (down from $24)$20 at Amazon prevnext
Mario Badescu facial spray collection
Mario Badescu is one of the best, high-quality skincare lines out there. Just ask Martha Stewart. But this celebrity skincare brand isn't expensive at all. These hydrating, cooling, multi-purpose face mists are only $19 for a four-count set. You'll get rose water, cucumber, lavender and orange blossom facial sprays, and Mom will love them.
Mario Badescu facial spray collection, $19$19 at Amazon prevnext
"My Favorite Child Gave Me This Mug" pink ceramic coffee mug
If you're competing with a sibling for Mother's Day, then this mug is sure to make everyone laugh -- and establish your rightful place as the favorite child. It's also gorgeous, with ceramic pink and white marbling and reflective gold lettering. It holds 12 ounces and is made from high-quality food-grade ceramic. It's dishwasher-safe (the pattern won't rub off) but not microwave-safe. Plus, it's super discounted right now.
"My Favorite Child Gave Me This Mug" 12-ounce pink ceramic coffee mug, $6 after coupon (down from $15)$6 at Amazon prevnext
Rena Chris rose quartz gua sha facial tool
Gua sha is an ancient practice from China, in which one takes a tool to scrape the skin in order to bring blood and vitality to the skin. People who use gua sha tools claim that it helps reduce inflammation, puffiness and even sinus pressure -- and that it could help fight off wrinkles and sagging skin. Either way, gua sha is becoming increasingly popular, and this tool is currently discounted for Mother's Day.
Rena Chris rose quartz gua sha facial tool, $6 (down from $19)$6 at Amazon prev