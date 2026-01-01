Target Open on New Year’s Day? Hours, Explained

Whether you’re there to pick up groceries or marvel at how many new colors of a Stanley cup they’re making now, Target has it all.

But is Target open on New Year’s Day? The popular retail chain closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas every year, so it’s a valid question.

Most Target stores are open on New Year’s Day this year, with regular store hours. However, CVS pharmacies and Starbucks cafes inside Target locations may close early or not open at all.

If you need more information, you can check out more details on New Year’s Day operations at your local Target by clicking here.