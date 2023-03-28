Walmart Air Fryer Deal: Get This Top-Rated Kitchen Tool For $30

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've been holding out on buying an air fryer -- despite so many other people (including your friends and family members) making this one of their top kitchen staples -- we encourage you to try one out. This one, in fact, because it comes from Walmart's budget lifestyle brand, Mainstays, and right now, it's currently only $30. What do you have to lose?

Mainstays 2.2-quart nonstick compact air fryer, $30

Air fryers seemed to take the world by storm about five to 10 years ago, and they've been an important part of game-day recipes and food blogs ever since. The ability to eat fried foods while draining away a little bit of excess fat is understandably appealing. And you can cook almost anything in an air fryer -- or try to, anyway.

Whether you're craving chicken wings, chicken nuggets, chicken tenders, French fries, tater tots, mozzarella sticks, fish sticks and more, your favorite fried foods are just a few minutes away when you own an air fryer.

Mainstays 2.2-quart nonstick compact air fryer

A compact air fryer like this is ideal for personal use, which means you can save counter space, too. The unique vapor system combines with circulated hot air to cook your food to a perfect crisp found only in fried foods. You don't need any oil, and this air fryer will fit in small kitchens or dorm rooms easily. The temperature ranges from 175 degrees to 400 degrees, and the nonstick basket and crisping tray can easily be washed in a dishwasher.

Need a bigger air fryer? No worries. We have options from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line at Walmart, as well as The Pioneer Woman brand from Ree Drummond.

Beautiful 6-quart touchscreen air fryer

This is one of the most attractive air fryers on the market. No more clunky stainless steel here. Cooking is easy with the touch-activated display and high-performance circular heat technology. It also holds a lot of food in its six-quart crisping tray, making amounts that serve five to seven people.

Beautiful six-quart touchscreen air fryer, $69 (down from $89)

The Pioneer Woman air fryer with LED screen

You don't have to heat up tons of oil to have your favorite fried foods or to recreate that perfectly crisp exterior with your oven -- you can have it all with an air fryer. This 6.3-quart air fryer from The Pioneer Woman is incredibly easy to use, can hold multiple servings and helps drain away a bit of the excess fat. You can set time and temperature with the LED screen, so it's easy to use.

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 6.3-quart air fryer with LED screen, $87 (down from $89)

