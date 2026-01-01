Best Buy Open on New Year’s Day? Hours, Explained

We’ve all had it happen. Your grandparent or cousin gives you a late Christmas gift that doesn’t fit you at all and you want to return it as soon as you possibly can—even if it’s on New Year’s Day.

With Best Buy being one of the most popular holiday gift destinations, it’s fair to wonder if you can pop in your local store on the first of the year.

If you’re trying to head to your local Best Buy, you’re probably in luck: most stores across the country will be open on January 1. However, this can vary from store to store, so make sure to click here to find your local store’s hours. Happy shopping!