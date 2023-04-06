This $8 Lipstick from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event Might Change Your Life
You might be looking for new makeup, hair products, skincare, fragrances, nail polishes, beauty supplements and more. But all of those items can really add up. Luckily, Walmart has low prices on top beauty products now so that you can glow up in time for warmer weather -- including this gorgeous Milani lipstick for only $8 in bright colors like Voyeur, seen here. And yes, it's so good it might just be life-changing.
Milani Color Fetish moisturizing nourishing and sheer lipstick, $8 (down from $9)$8 at Walmart
The formula on this Milani lipstick is as richly pigmented as some of those $30 lipsticks you'd buy at a beauty retailer or department store. It's a buildable formula, so you can wear one layer for a sheer pop of color or use multiple layers for increased color intensity. Over 85% of this lipstick is made from nourishing oils that include grape seed, apricot, rose and jojoba oils, which will offer deep hydration. Get intense shine and moisturization from this vegan and cruelty-free formula that feels luxurious on the lips.
But you don't have to stop there. Walmart has dozens of incredible products on sale during the Beauty Glow-Up Event. It's all over by April 21, and once these items sell out, they might not be restocked immediately. So, shop these discounted beauty items soon to get get a glow-up. Treat yourself. You deserve it. (And pick up a $5 mascara or check out Walmart's other weekly deals while you're at it.)
You want to have a glow-up? We'll give you a glow-up -- all at low Walmart prices.
Makeup
If your skin still has the cold weather blahs, get that sun-kissed glow with this 24-hour bronzer from L'Oréal Paris. Infallible Fresh Wear is a long-wear powder with a soft matte finish. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, heatproof, humidity-proof and sweatproof, but it's still made with a breathable and lightweight formula.
L'Oreal Paris Infallible soft matte bronzer, $11 (down from $28)$11 at Walmart
The makeup deals don't stop at bronzer. Get lipstick, tinted moisturizer, foundation powder, mascara and liquid lipstick.
- Rimmel London Stay Matte loose powder, $4 (reduced from $5)
- Hard Candy Sheerly Me tinted moisturizer, $6 (lowered from $8)
- Revlon ColorStay Satin Ink liquid lipstick, $8 (originally $9)
- Maybelline 2-pack Unstoppable Waterproof eyeliner, $9 (down from $11)
- Maybelline 2-pack "The Falsies" washable mascara, $11 (reduced from $14)
Hair styling tools and hair accessories
I have this Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush, and I love it. I'm someone who hates blow-drying her hair, but this lets you detangle, blow-dry, style and volumize your hair in one go. It also reduces frizz and hair damage. There are three heat settings and a cool option. And it's on sale now!
Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush, $39 (lowered from $49)$39 at Walmart
There are other hair tools and accessories deeply discounted for Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event, including straighteners, blow dryers, curling irons, wavers, hair accessory storage, hair clips and ponytail holders.
- Remington Shine Therapy argan oil and keratin-infused 1" hair straightener and flat iron, $27 (originally $30)
- Conair double ceramic technology hair dryer with concentrator, $20 (down from $27)
- Conair double ceramic triple barrel waver, $20 (reduced from $23)
- Conair Instant Heat 1" curling iron, $11 (lowered from $15)
- Hairitage Hold My Hair shower basket + bathroom organizer for hair accessories, $6 (originally $10)
- Goody Planet 3-pack bright large claw jaw clips, $5 (down from $13)
- Scünci no-damage elastic stretch nylon hair ties, $1 (reduced from $4)
Skincare
Nothing is as effective at preventing wrinkle formation as retinol, and this Bliss Youth Got This serum has an advanced skin smoothing formula. It also has amino acids, peptides, squalene and antioxidants in its clean-ingredient formula. If you want a healthier and more radiant complexion, add this serum into your skincare routine. And at this price, you can afford to.
Bliss Youth Got This Prevent-4 pure retinol advanced skin smoothing serum, $19 (lowered from $27)$19 at Walmart
Add even more to your skincare routine while Walmart's sale on beauty products is on. You can get acne-fighting serums, moisturizers, eye creams, face masks, facial cleansers and more.
- Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Contour Lift face cream, $27 (originally $35)
- Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C brightening face serum, $17 (down from $25)
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost SPF 50 hyaluronic acid moisturizer, $16 (reduced from $20)
- Bubble Skincare Come Clean clay face mask with brush, $15 (lowered from $19)
- Bubble Skincare Super Clear acne treating serum, $14 (originally $16)
- Versed Gentle Cycle hydrating milky face cleanser, $12 (down from $15)
Haircare
Rice water and aloe add deep moisture to your locks in this deep conditioner. Not only will it reduce split ends, but it will also replenish and hydrate your hair. Just leave the treatment in your hair for 15-20 minutes and rinse thoroughly.
Mielle moisturizing shine-enhancing deep conditioner with rice water and aloe vera, $9 (reduced from $10)$9 at Walmart
There are other shampoos, conditioners and leave-in conditioners for sale at Walmart right now too, for all styles and types of hair.
- CurlDaze Ultra Moisture creme with kukui oil, $12 (lowered from $15)
- CurlDaze Silky Hydration cream shampoo with kukui oil and agave, $12 (originally $13)
- My Black is Beautiful hydrating shampoo, $10 (down from $13)
- Petal Fresh Pure Hair ResQ scalp treatment, $7 (reduced from $8)
- Not Your Mother's Way to Grow Long & Strong leave-in conditioner, $7 (lowered from $8)
- Not Your Mother's Blonde Moment treatment shampoo, $7
Nailcare and nail accessories
Get a new nail polish color to add some bright color to your life, as the weather is warming up. Sally Hansen Diamond Strength no chip nail color is one of the best brands out there, with 10-day protection from chipping, breaking and splitting. Just apply two coats of nail polish and let dry.
Sally Hansen Diamond Strength nail color, $4 (originally $9)$4 at Walmart
Looking for other nail products? Get top coats, nail buffers, nail files, nail clippers and fake nails, too.
- OPI Nail Lacquer nail polish, $8 (down from $11)
- OPI Nail Lacquer top coat clear nail polish, $7 (reduced from $11)
- Tweezerman neon manicure kit, $7 (lowered from $9)
- Kiss Bare but Better sculpted 28-count nude fake nails, $6 (originally $8)
Fragrances
Come see what Juicy Couture's perfume is like with this super-sweet scent that will have people turning heads. It combines the smell of juicy fruit, fresh florals and a warm blend of amber, caramel and praline on the finish. Juicy Couture says this is the smell of haute couture, and we'd have to agree. We also really, really like the big savings.
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy 0.5-ounce eau de parfum spray, $25 (down from $63)$25 at Walmart
Fragrances are currently some of the most discounted products in Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event. If you want to maximize your savings, check out the perfumes and colognes on sale below.
- Versace Eros 3.4-ounce eau de toilette cologne, $65 (reduced from $92)
- Elizabeth Arden Red Door 3.3-ounce eau de toilette spray perfume, $36 (lowered from $72)
- Kenneth Cole Black 1.7-ounce eau de toilette unisex fragrance, $27 (originally $60)
- Elizabeth Taylor White Diamonds 3.3-ounce eau de toilette perfume, $25 (down from $55)
- Davidoff Cool Water 2.5-ounce eau de toilette cologne, $21 (reduced from $77)
Makeup brushes and beauty accessories
Get this gorgeous, brightly colored makeup brush that's perfect for applying powder or cream foundation, blush, highlighter or bronzer. It's 100% cruelty-free, vegan and made with ultra-plush synthetic bristles. If you want that rosy glow, get a blush brush that's out of this galaxy.
Real Techniques Galactic Glo hue blush makeup brush, $6 (down from $9)$6 at Walmart
Get the rest of the Real Techniques Galactic Go makeup brush collection or buy a brand-new hand mirror at Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event, on sale now.
- Real Techniques Galactic Glo vibrant glow 5-piece makeup brush & sponge kit, $15 (reduced from $19)
- Hairitage Strike a Pose gray folding handheld mirror with adjustable handle, $10 (lowered from $17)
- Real Techniques Galactic Glo shadow & brow makeup brush duo, $6 (originally $9)