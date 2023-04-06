This $8 Lipstick from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event Might Change Your Life

By Jennifer Martin

You might be looking for new makeup, hair products, skincare, fragrances, nail polishes, beauty supplements and more. But all of those items can really add up. Luckily, Walmart has low prices on top beauty products now so that you can glow up in time for warmer weather -- including this gorgeous Milani lipstick for only $8 in bright colors like Voyeur, seen here. And yes, it's so good it might just be life-changing.

Milani Color Fetish moisturizing nourishing and sheer lipstick, $8 (down from $9)

$8 at Walmart

The formula on this Milani lipstick is as richly pigmented as some of those $30 lipsticks you'd buy at a beauty retailer or department store. It's a buildable formula, so you can wear one layer for a sheer pop of color or use multiple layers for increased color intensity. Over 85% of this lipstick is made from nourishing oils that include grape seed, apricot, rose and jojoba oils, which will offer deep hydration. Get intense shine and moisturization from this vegan and cruelty-free formula that feels luxurious on the lips.

But you don't have to stop there. Walmart has dozens of incredible products on sale during the Beauty Glow-Up Event. It's all over by April 21, and once these items sell out, they might not be restocked immediately. So, shop these discounted beauty items soon to get get a glow-up. Treat yourself. You deserve it. (And pick up a $5 mascara or check out Walmart's other weekly deals while you're at it.)

You want to have a glow-up? We'll give you a glow-up -- all at low Walmart prices.

Makeup

9eb1d72c-7a96-4985-ad97-05ff43d6d14c-dd2c2827f6c264742fbebbd3e168f6211.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

If your skin still has the cold weather blahs, get that sun-kissed glow with this 24-hour bronzer from L'Oréal Paris. Infallible Fresh Wear is a long-wear powder with a soft matte finish. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, heatproof, humidity-proof and sweatproof, but it's still made with a breathable and lightweight formula.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible soft matte bronzer, $11 (down from $28)

$11 at Walmart

The makeup deals don't stop at bronzer. Get lipstick, tinted moisturizer, foundation powder, mascara and liquid lipstick.

Hair styling tools and hair accessories

c6c8553c-0538-46b3-823d-407445755f0a-873f7d6486a29d8cd120d8d038fef92b1.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

I have this Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush, and I love it. I'm someone who hates blow-drying her hair, but this lets you detangle, blow-dry, style and volumize your hair in one go. It also reduces frizz and hair damage. There are three heat settings and a cool option. And it's on sale now!

Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush, $39 (lowered from $49)

$39 at Walmart

There are other hair tools and accessories deeply discounted for Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event, including straighteners, blow dryers, curling irons, wavers, hair accessory storage, hair clips and ponytail holders.

Skincare

416ab216-31d2-4691-ab0a-0b65bec5c707-62475601efeabeca1e65089b76aa63481.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

Nothing is as effective at preventing wrinkle formation as retinol, and this Bliss Youth Got This serum has an advanced skin smoothing formula. It also has amino acids, peptides, squalene and antioxidants in its clean-ingredient formula. If you want a healthier and more radiant complexion, add this serum into your skincare routine. And at this price, you can afford to.

Bliss Youth Got This Prevent-4 pure retinol advanced skin smoothing serum, $19 (lowered from $27)

$19 at Walmart

Add even more to your skincare routine while Walmart's sale on beauty products is on. You can get acne-fighting serums, moisturizers, eye creams, face masks, facial cleansers and more.

Haircare

70179256-bdcc-4216-8fc5-e9be0022a58e-fa3a8ee1b43b88168f19a8a8ddfd3bcc1.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

Rice water and aloe add deep moisture to your locks in this deep conditioner. Not only will it reduce split ends, but it will also replenish and hydrate your hair. Just leave the treatment in your hair for 15-20 minutes and rinse thoroughly.

Mielle moisturizing shine-enhancing deep conditioner with rice water and aloe vera, $9 (reduced from $10)

$9 at Walmart

There are other shampoos, conditioners and leave-in conditioners for sale at Walmart right now too, for all styles and types of hair.

Nailcare and nail accessories

6db66f9b-81d9-4e9e-bc7a-2f2c8df7a229-1-0d302a55727206c8451ba7f804a4b7401.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

Get a new nail polish color to add some bright color to your life, as the weather is warming up. Sally Hansen Diamond Strength no chip nail color is one of the best brands out there, with 10-day protection from chipping, breaking and splitting. Just apply two coats of nail polish and let dry.

Sally Hansen Diamond Strength nail color, $4 (originally $9)

$4 at Walmart

Looking for other nail products? Get top coats, nail buffers, nail files, nail clippers and fake nails, too.

Fragrances

ac311a25-3490-4b39-832f-c2dcbea2b21c-900f26f86990f7f6f70ab8fe0cdf29921.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

Come see what Juicy Couture's perfume is like with this super-sweet scent that will have people turning heads. It combines the smell of juicy fruit, fresh florals and a warm blend of amber, caramel and praline on the finish. Juicy Couture says this is the smell of haute couture, and we'd have to agree. We also really, really like the big savings.

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy 0.5-ounce eau de parfum spray, $25 (down from $63)

$25 at Walmart

Fragrances are currently some of the most discounted products in Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event. If you want to maximize your savings, check out the perfumes and colognes on sale below.

Makeup brushes and beauty accessories

6ff126d2-9828-485b-806e-bfb4c8d43523-a703e2a8e43349ddecf40b3d75dc918b1.jpg
(Photo: Walmart)

Get this gorgeous, brightly colored makeup brush that's perfect for applying powder or cream foundation, blush, highlighter or bronzer. It's 100% cruelty-free, vegan and made with ultra-plush synthetic bristles. If you want that rosy glow, get a blush brush that's out of this galaxy.

Real Techniques Galactic Glo hue blush makeup brush, $6 (down from $9)

$6 at Walmart

Get the rest of the Real Techniques Galactic Go makeup brush collection or buy a brand-new hand mirror at Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event, on sale now.

