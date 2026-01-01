Walmart Open on New Year’s Day? Hours, Explained

It’s a classic first-of-the-year scenario: you have fun on New Year’s Eve, wake up, and realize you’ve got nothing to eat in the house. Disaster strikes.

If you’re trying to make an emergency grocery run on New Year’s Day, you might be wondering if Walmart is open.

NORTH BERGEN, NJ – AUGUST 23: Exterior view of a Walmart store on August 23, 2020 in North Bergen, New Jersey. Walmart saw its profits jump in latest quarter as e-commerce sales surged during the coronavirus pandemic (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress via Getty Images)

As you may have expected, yes, all Walmart locations are open for normal hours on New Year’s Day. Whether you’re getting a fresh, healthy start to the year or trying to soothe a nasty hangover, the retailer has you covered for all your needs.

However, there’s always the possibility that your local store could be different, so make sure to check Walmart’s website by clicking here to verify the opening hours of your nearest Walmart.