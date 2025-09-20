Steve Martin Falls Ill, Concerts Canceled

Steve Martin was forced to cancel this weekend’s “Dukes of Funnytown” shows after testing positive for COVID-19.

The iconic comedian and actor shared a post on his personal Facebook page, sharing his disappointing news by writing, “Dear Virginia Beach and Richmond. “Sadly, I have come down with Covid. I can’t possibly do the shows that you deserve. So Marty and I must cancel tonight & tomorrow. But we will return under better circumstances.”

The Virginia events were scheduled for Friday, Sept. 19, and Saturday, Sept. 20, at The Dome in Virginia Beach. Everyone who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. People who used a third-party vendor may need to contact the seller for a refund. No makeup dates have been announced.

Steve Martin debuted his stand-up tour in May 2024, with Martin Short as his headliner. The show was such a hit that the duo embarked on a second round of shows, which kicked off in August. Fans looking to catch a show can get tickets here.