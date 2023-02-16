Best Presidents Day Deals at Walmart Right Now
Walmart is already known for its low prices, but you can save even more money if you pay attention to Walmart's daily deals. Every day there are rollbacks and flash picks on sale at even lower prices than usual. And this week, ahead of Presidents' Day, the deals are especially tempting.
We found deals on smart TVs, Apple products, and other big tech items. But that's not all: We also found great discounts on the highly popular The Pioneer Woman line, with home and kitchen essentials you won't want to miss.
Most items on the Walmart website ship in two days. Walmart+ subscribers can opt for free same-day local delivery with a $35 order minimum. In many cases, you can buy online and pick up at your local Walmart store, also the same day.
If you want the latest deals on electronics, fashion, homeware, auto items, grocery products and more, keep reading to see our list of the best offers at Walmart right now.
Apple AirPods with charging case
Apple AirPods are on sale at Walmart now (with the charger case) and they're compatible with all your favorite music streaming platforms and all of your Apple devices too. You can control the headphones just by saying "Hey Siri" so listening to music really can be a totally hands-free experience.
Apple AirPods with charging case, $99 (down from $119)$99 at Walmart prevnext
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 64GB storage
In need of a new tablet? This Apple iPad is on sale for less than $300. The 10.2-inch display comes with true tone technology for the optimal display and has up to 10 hours of battery life. It comes with a lightning charger and 64GB of storage, but the $399 256GB storage Apple iPad option is on sale too.
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 64GB storage, $269 (down from $329)$269 at Walmart
10.2-inch Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $399 (down from $479)$399 at Walmart prevnext
TurboTax deluxe federal 2022 premium tax software
Get the most out of your tax refund with TurboTax deluxe tax software for 2022. It works on Windows and Mac, and you'll get step-by-step guidance to maximize your deductions for your federal tax forms for 2022. The deluxe software comes with five federal e-files and one state e-file. Additional state e-files can be purchased separately.
TurboTax deluxe federal 2022 premium tax software, $44 (down from $79)$44 at Walmart prevnext
65" Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K smart TV
This Samsung OLED 4K smart TV features millions of colors in ultra-fine precision and a 4K processor with AI technology to upscale the resolution of your favorite TV shows and movies. It's been reduced to just about half its original price.
65" Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K smart TV, $1,779 (down from $3,500)$1,779 at Walmart prevnext
55" LG Class 4K UHD smart TV
This smart TV from LG offers ultra high-definition picture at a lower price point. It supports all your favorite streaming platforms and comes with a 4K processor to create sharp colors and contrasts. Gamers will enjoy LG's game optimizer and dashboard settings, and sports fan can enable alerts to remind them to watch their favorite games. And it's all less than $400.
55" LG Class 4K UHD smart TV, $358 (down from $448)$358 at Walmart prevnext
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL multi-surface vacuum
Get a head start on spring cleaning with the Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL vacuum, on sale now. You can easily switch between deep carpet cleaning and hardwood floor settings with the push of a button. The crevice tool attachment makes it easier to find hard-to-reach spaces.
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL multi-surface vacuum, $97 (down from $199)$97 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman folk geo deluxe bird feeder
Spring will be here soon, and you can get a glimpse of those early birds in your backyard or front lawn with an easy-to-clean deluxe bird feeder from Ree Drummond's Walmart brand, Pioneer Woman. The folk geo design is durable, easy to fill with bird seed, has multiple ports for birds to eat from, and most importantly, it will look attractive wherever you put it.
The Pioneer Woman folk geo deluxe bird feeder, $25 (down from $28)$25 at Walmart prevnext
Style2 seven-piece mix and match reversible bed in a bag
Can't make up your mind about the kind of bedroom décor you want to have? Style2 has mix and match seven-piece bed sets available in five different colors and styles. The sets are reversible, so you can change the designs based on your mood. Included is a comforter, two pillow shams, two pillowcases, one flat sheet and one fitted sheet. And it all comes in a convenient-to-store single bag, so update your bedroom today for only $25.
Style2 Alfie gray seven-piece mix and match reversible bed in a bag, $25 (down from $40)$25 at Walmart prevnext
Soundcore Flare 2 portable speaker
The Flare 2 is waterproof, has a 12-hour playtime, uses a USB-C charging system and has multiple light modes for exciting visuals. Plus, the portable speaker comes with BassUp technology, which can deliver 100% more bass than ordinary Bluetooth portable speakers.
Soundcore Flare 2 portable speaker, $59 (reduced from $79)$59 at Walmart prevnext
Sealy Cool & Clean 10" gel memory foam mattress
There are a lot of furniture and mattress sales happening for Presidents Day, even at Walmart. Right now, you can get a new gel memory foam queen mattress for less than $600. The gel-infused memory foam layer is available in 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch heights, and the mattress comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen and king sizes.
Sealy Cool & Clean 10" gel memory foam mattress (queen), $598 (down from $700)$598 at Walmart prevnext
Cshidworld 4D waterproof electric shaver
This electric shaver comes with floating shaving heads for a smooth, close glide. The high-speed motor is silent and is charged by USB; the lithium ion battery that can handle 90 minutes of continuous use. The battery countdown lets you know when you need to charge it and a lock so that it won't turn on by itself during travel. There's also a one-touch open tab with a pop-up trimmer for easy grooming, and the whole thing is waterproof too.
Cshidworld 4D waterproof electric shaver, $27 (down from $47)$27 at Walmart prevnext
Mainstays 13.2-gallon motion sensor trash can
This affordable trash can from Mainstays operates with infrared motion sensor technology -- wave a hand over the front of the lid and it will open automatically. You can switch to manual mode if you need to keep the garbage can open for a longer period of time. It's battery-operated.
Mainstays 13.2-gallon motion sensor trash can, $45 (down from $55)$45 at Walmart prevnext
Beautiful six-quart programmable slow cooker
Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line of kitchenware and home items at Walmart offers contemporary-looking household essentials, cookware and bakeware that look simply... well, beautiful. This six-quart programmable slow cooker is enough to feed up to seven people. The integrated flat screen control panel can be programed to run from 30 minutes to 20 hours and will automatically switch to the "warm" setting when it's done. So you can throw in your ingredients in the morning and be assured that your food will be perfectly cooked at the right time.
Beautiful six-quart programmable slow cooker, $50 (down from $69)$50 at Walmart prevnext
Gotrax Edge hoverboard
You probably think that hoverboards are quite expensive, but this Gotrax Edge from Walmart is on sale for less than $100. It has a max speed of 6.2 MPH and can go up to 2.5 miles. It's a self-balancing scooter with 6.5-inch wheels and LED headlights for added safety. It comes in five different color options too, all at the same price.
Gotrax Edge hoverboard, $98 (down from $128)$98 at Walmart prevnext
Fujifilm Instax Link Wide smartphone printer bundle with film
Have you ever wished that you could print out the photos right from your smartphone? With the Fujifilm Instax Link Wide smartphone printer, you can. Simply download the Instax Link Wide app and connect the printer to your phone, edit your photos, add text, apply a filter or more, and then print a 3" by 5" photo from the printer. It also comes with a 10-pack of Fujifilm film to start with. The features on this smartphone printer and app are truly endless, and it's the easiest way to get hard photo copies of all the memories captured with your phone.
Fujifilm Instax Link Wide smartphone printer bundle with film, $117 (down from $149)$117 at Walmart prev