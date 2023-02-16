Best Presidents Day Deals at Walmart Right Now

Apple AirPods with charging case (Photo: Walmart) Apple AirPods are on sale at Walmart now (with the charger case) and they're compatible with all your favorite music streaming platforms and all of your Apple devices too. You can control the headphones just by saying "Hey Siri" so listening to music really can be a totally hands-free experience. Apple AirPods with charging case, $99 (down from $119) $99 at Walmart prevnext

TurboTax deluxe federal 2022 premium tax software (Photo: Walmart) Get the most out of your tax refund with TurboTax deluxe tax software for 2022. It works on Windows and Mac, and you'll get step-by-step guidance to maximize your deductions for your federal tax forms for 2022. The deluxe software comes with five federal e-files and one state e-file. Additional state e-files can be purchased separately. TurboTax deluxe federal 2022 premium tax software, $44 (down from $79) $44 at Walmart

Cshidworld 4D waterproof electric shaver (Photo: Walmart) This electric shaver comes with floating shaving heads for a smooth, close glide. The high-speed motor is silent and is charged by USB; the lithium ion battery that can handle 90 minutes of continuous use. The battery countdown lets you know when you need to charge it and a lock so that it won't turn on by itself during travel. There's also a one-touch open tab with a pop-up trimmer for easy grooming, and the whole thing is waterproof too. Cshidworld 4D waterproof electric shaver, $27 (down from $47) $27 at Walmart

Beautiful six-quart programmable slow cooker (Photo: Walmart) Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line of kitchenware and home items at Walmart offers contemporary-looking household essentials, cookware and bakeware that look simply... well, beautiful. This six-quart programmable slow cooker is enough to feed up to seven people. The integrated flat screen control panel can be programed to run from 30 minutes to 20 hours and will automatically switch to the "warm" setting when it's done. So you can throw in your ingredients in the morning and be assured that your food will be perfectly cooked at the right time. Beautiful six-quart programmable slow cooker, $50 (down from $69) $50 at Walmart

Gotrax Edge hoverboard (Photo: Walmart) You probably think that hoverboards are quite expensive, but this Gotrax Edge from Walmart is on sale for less than $100. It has a max speed of 6.2 MPH and can go up to 2.5 miles. It's a self-balancing scooter with 6.5-inch wheels and LED headlights for added safety. It comes in five different color options too, all at the same price. Gotrax Edge hoverboard, $98 (down from $128) $98 at Walmart