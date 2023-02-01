Walmart Is Having a Huge Game Day Sale on TVs and the Deals Are Crazy

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Getty Images)

You need a new TV, and you want it to get there just in time for the Big Game. Good news: Walmart is having a huge sale on smart TVs for Game Day, and frankly, these sales are truly out-of-these world. These big-screen TVs are hundreds of dollars off of their listing price, so you can get high-quality 4K LED TVs while saving a lot of money.

Whether you're rooting for Philadelphia or Kansas City Chiefs, or just want to catch the Rihanna halftime show or the commercials, a new TV is what you need to watch the biggest NFL game of the year.

The Big Game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12 with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The best of the Game Day smart TV sale at Walmart

If you're watching the football at home, you want a television that impresses your friends and family, with the ability to see each play up-close in upscaled 4K resolution. No matter how big you want your TV to be, there are so many options available to fit all of your TV needs during this incredible game day TV sale at Walmart.

Samsung "The Frame" smart TV

(Photo: Walmart)

With its customizable picture frame exterior, you can display elegant works of art in high definition when your Samsung TV isn't in use. When you are watching a show (or football) you can see 100% color volume via quantum dot technology, with HDR that delivers optimal contrast and vividness. The smart TV Is powered by Tizen, so you can download all your favorite streaming apps and more. Walmart also offers its own professional mounting services and warranty programs for an extra charge.

All sizes of Samsung's "The Frame" TV are on sale at Walmart now. It's the best place to buy "The Frame."

55" Samsung QLED smart TV

(Photo: Walmart)

A good alternative to the Samsung's "The Frame" is the Samsung QLED smart TV from the Q70A series, which has more features and fits into a smaller space. It comes with a quantum processor, dual LED blacklight, and a feature that enhances motion clarity and minimizes blur for a crisp, sharp picture quality.

55" Samsung Q70A series 4K QLED smart TV, $898 (down from $1000)

If you want a bigger TV at a lower price point, we found the perfect one for you. You can control the Philips Google TV with just your voice while enjoying the vivid colors of 4K ultra high definition television and LED technology. Plus, there are some free live channels available with the included Pluto TV.

75" Philips LED class 4K smart Google TV, $598 (down from $668)

65" LG OLED smart TV

(Photo: Walmart)

The LG OLED smart TV has eight million self-lit pixels. The combination leads to the display of over a billion different colors, all of which can be used to watch every play of your favorite team. The refresh rate is an impressive 120Hz which lets you see everything in a sharp picture with a smooth motion, from pregame commentary to postgame interviews. And at 65 inches, you'll be watching it on a screen big enough to catch it all.

65" LG OLED class 4K B2 series smart TV, $1,297 (down from $2,300)

Need a budget-friendly option? Walmart has the 55-inch model in at under $1000 right now. Get it before the deal is gone.

55" LG OLED class 4K B2 series smart TV, $997 (down from $1,600)



Budget TVs on sale at Walmart

There are even more options on sale at Walmart now, all for under $500 and all with massive price drops.

How to watch Big Game LVII

The Big Game will be airing on Fox in 2023. If you don't have cable, there are still three ways for you to watch live once you have a brand-new TV from Walmart.

Hulu

You have to have the Hulu + Live TV bundle in order to be able to access the game as it plays live. Plans start at $70 a month for the live TV plan, but you get access to ESPN, Disney+, and Hulu content, and more than a hundred live and local channels that you would normally find on cable.

Watch NFL games on Hulu, starting at $70 a month

Sling TV

Currently, Sling TV is offering a deal to get $20 off your first month when you sign up for the Sling Blue tier or better. Your first month will be $20 a month and then it's $40 a month after that, without the need for a cable subscription. There's no contract with Sling TV, and subscriptions include 50 hours of DVR storage.

Watch NFL games live on Sling TV, $20 for your first month

FuboTV

FuboTV is a more sports-centric streaming service that has live TV events for almost every sport imaginable, including international ones. You also get more than 100 TV channels including Fox so you can watch the Big Game live. Did we mention that FuboTV gives you 1,000 hours of DVR space as well? Get a free seven-day trial by signing up here.

Watch sports live at FuboTV with a seven-day free trial, then starting at $75 a month

