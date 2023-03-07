Walmart Spring Outdoor Sale: Get Beautiful New Patio Furniture for Spring for Under $200

Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set (Photo: Walmart) We really can't believe this deal, and it's definitely not going to last forever. High-quality, steel-enforced rattan furniture like this for less than $200? Yes, and each piece Is thickly cushioned for maximum comfort. It's easy to wipe away spills from the glass-top outdoor table, and all of the cushion covers are machine-washable. If you have a pool, this is the ideal poolside furniture set, but it will really liven up any backyard all on its own. Each set comes with one loveseat bench, two single chairs and a glass-top coffee table. Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448) $190 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set (Photo: Walmart) Yes, this teal outdoor dining set is real. The bright colors will make your yard the center of attention, and the high-quality material means the patio furniture will last for years to come. The table features a traditional lattice pattern, while the two chairs have comfortable, ergonomic back rests. Have a small meal or a cup of tea out here with a loved one. And unlike other garden patio furniture sets, this one is lightweight, so it's easy to transport around your yard, porch, patio, balcony, terrace or wherever you see fit. And the powder-coated finish is both rust-resistant and fade-resistant, and it can handle almost any weather. You can check out more patio and garden furniture from The Pioneer Woman here. The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set, $198 $198 at Walmart prevnext

Mainstays Alexandra Square 3-piece outdoor furniture patio bistro set (Photo: Walmart) The frames in this outdoor furniture are powder-coated for optimal weather resistance. Woven slingback chairs and cushions with polyvinyl coating pair perfectly with the tempered glass-top side table. Plus, this patio set can fit on a small balcony, so it's okay if you don't have a huge deck or backyard. Mainstays Alexandra square 3-piece outdoor furniture patio bistro set, $149 $149 at Walmart prevnext

Costway 4-piece patio furniture set (Photo: Walmart) If you don't like the Costway wicker furniture set, this is a great alternative at a lower price. The sturdy, modern outdoor furniture goes great with any garden or patio, and the mesh fabric dries quicky after rain. This set comes with a love seat, two single chairs and a tea table with a glass top. Costway 4-piece patio furniture set, $150 (down from $265) $150 at Walmart prevnext

Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece outdoor patio dining set (Photo: Walmart) This is a basic outdoor patio set, perfect for a meal after you're done barbecuing your favorite meats and veggies on the grill. It comes with a glass table, a market umbrella and four folding chairs. All of the patio furniture pieces have a powder-coated finish to make them weather resistant and are made with a sturdy metal construction. If you don't like the red, the set is also available in blue, gray, black and tan. Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece outdoor patio dining set, $107 $107 at Walmart prevnext

Smilemart hanging iron porch swing for outdoors (Photo: Walmart) You don't need an entire patio furniture set to make your outdoor space feel restful -- a hanging iron porch swing can add a great touch to your porch or backyard, provided you have a sturdy tree or other support system. The swinging bench can hold two people, is ergonomically designed, is easy to clean and is made of premium iron material. This outdoor décor is one of the most classic furniture pieces you can have. Smilemart hanging iron porch swing for outdoors, $87 (down from $98) $87 at Walmart prevnext

Aiho 3-piece outdoor patio conversation set (Photo: Walmart) This three-piece patio set is one of the most affordable you can get. The hand-woven rattan chairs go well with the small end table, all of which is rustproof, fade-resistant, UV-resistant and weather-resistant. If you need budget patio furniture, this is one of your best bets. The zippered cushions are easy to remove and wash. Aiho 3-piece outdoor patio conversation set, $80 (originally $128) $80 at Walmart prevnext