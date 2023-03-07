Walmart Spring Outdoor Sale: Get Beautiful New Patio Furniture for Spring for Under $200
The weather is beautiful, but does your deck, backdoor, or balcony have the patio furniture to meet the season? If not, you need to check out Walmart's patio furniture sale. The patio furniture sets in this sale are under $200 with savings of hundreds of dollars. If you need a new patio refresh on a budget, the best place to get patio furniture is Walmart.
Top deals:
- The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set, $198
- Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)
- Lacoo 2-pack zero gravity outdoor lounge chairs, $70 (reduced from $170)
Whether you want a table, a bench, a lounger, chairs or an umbrella, these budget-friendly patio furniture sets will help you create the perfect outdoor area. You'll love being outside as the weather gets warmer, relaxing with a meal on the patio or just enjoying the sights while nature wakes up after winter.
If you're looking for even more patio and gardening deals, check out the newest collection from The Pioneer Woman to get a charming, country-inspired backyard or garden that you're sure to love. And remember, you can save even more money by becoming a member of Walmart+.
Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set
We really can't believe this deal, and it's definitely not going to last forever. High-quality, steel-enforced rattan furniture like this for less than $200? Yes, and each piece Is thickly cushioned for maximum comfort. It's easy to wipe away spills from the glass-top outdoor table, and all of the cushion covers are machine-washable. If you have a pool, this is the ideal poolside furniture set, but it will really liven up any backyard all on its own. Each set comes with one loveseat bench, two single chairs and a glass-top coffee table.
Costway 4-piece rattan wicker patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set
Yes, this teal outdoor dining set is real. The bright colors will make your yard the center of attention, and the high-quality material means the patio furniture will last for years to come. The table features a traditional lattice pattern, while the two chairs have comfortable, ergonomic back rests. Have a small meal or a cup of tea out here with a loved one. And unlike other garden patio furniture sets, this one is lightweight, so it's easy to transport around your yard, porch, patio, balcony, terrace or wherever you see fit. And the powder-coated finish is both rust-resistant and fade-resistant, and it can handle almost any weather.
You can check out more patio and garden furniture from The Pioneer Woman here.
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-piece cast aluminum garden bistro set, $198
Emma + Oliver 6-piece navy patio garden set
Yes, you can get an all-in-one patio set that comes with an umbrella (no need to buy it separately) for less than $200. The table is easy to assemble, and the chairs come fully assembled as is. The patio furniture is durable and built for all seasons but can be folded and put away as needed. The umbrella even has a tilt function so that you can shield yourself from the sun in any direction.
Emma + Oliver 6-piece navy patio garden set with umbrella table and 4 folding chairs, $180 (down from $240)
Mainstays Alexandra Square 3-piece outdoor furniture patio bistro set
The frames in this outdoor furniture are powder-coated for optimal weather resistance. Woven slingback chairs and cushions with polyvinyl coating pair perfectly with the tempered glass-top side table. Plus, this patio set can fit on a small balcony, so it's okay if you don't have a huge deck or backyard.
Mainstays Alexandra square 3-piece outdoor furniture patio bistro set, $149
Costway 4-piece patio furniture set
If you don't like the Costway wicker furniture set, this is a great alternative at a lower price. The sturdy, modern outdoor furniture goes great with any garden or patio, and the mesh fabric dries quicky after rain. This set comes with a love seat, two single chairs and a tea table with a glass top.
Costway 4-piece patio furniture set, $150 (down from $265)
Smilemart 3-piece rose pattern metal outdoor bistro set with umbrella hole
The leaf and floral patterns woven into this elegant patio bistro table set add romantic charms into your outdoor space. The high-quality aluminum material is both lightweight and durable, and the bronze color is resistant to fading. The set has adjustable foot pads for different kinds of patio surfaces to prevent damage to floors, and there is a convenient umbrella hole if you choose to purchase one separately.
Smilemart 3-piece rose pattern metal outdoor bistro set with umbrella hole, $120 (reduced from $138)$120 at Walmart
Mainstays 9-foot stone tilting market patio umbrella with crank, $50
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece outdoor patio dining set
This is a basic outdoor patio set, perfect for a meal after you're done barbecuing your favorite meats and veggies on the grill. It comes with a glass table, a market umbrella and four folding chairs. All of the patio furniture pieces have a powder-coated finish to make them weather resistant and are made with a sturdy metal construction. If you don't like the red, the set is also available in blue, gray, black and tan.
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece outdoor patio dining set, $107
Smilemart hanging iron porch swing for outdoors
You don't need an entire patio furniture set to make your outdoor space feel restful -- a hanging iron porch swing can add a great touch to your porch or backyard, provided you have a sturdy tree or other support system. The swinging bench can hold two people, is ergonomically designed, is easy to clean and is made of premium iron material. This outdoor décor is one of the most classic furniture pieces you can have.
Smilemart hanging iron porch swing for outdoors, $87 (down from $98)
Aiho 3-piece outdoor patio conversation set
This three-piece patio set is one of the most affordable you can get. The hand-woven rattan chairs go well with the small end table, all of which is rustproof, fade-resistant, UV-resistant and weather-resistant. If you need budget patio furniture, this is one of your best bets. The zippered cushions are easy to remove and wash.
Aiho 3-piece outdoor patio conversation set, $80 (originally $128)
Lacoo 2-pack zero gravity outdoor lounge chairs
These outdoor zero-gravity chairs are perfect for lounging on your deck, on your patio, on your balcony or poolside. They're adjustable, lightweight and foldable for easy storage and peak comfort. The strong frame can hold up to 300 pounds per chair. And the blue set pictured here is on sale at a massive discount -- $100 off.
Lacoo 2-pack zero gravity outdoor lounge chairs, $70 (reduced from $170)