The Pioneer Woman's Top Home and Kitchen Essentials Are on Sale, and You'll Want To Get Some ASAP

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We love Food Network star Ree Drummond's kitchenware from her lifestyle brand, Pioneer Woman, at Walmart. But when we see a deal this good, we want everyone to know about it. Those in search of a comforter set that looks great, is made well and has a variety of sizes are in luck. You can choose a four-piece comforter set in size full/queen or king for only $25, reduced from $69. At that price, they're practically giving it away.

Walmart is also offering deals on mixing bowl sets, towel sets, fragrance warmers and kitchen appliances. You don't want to miss a sale like this from Walmart.

Shop these great deals from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart:

The comforter set is available in a wide variety of The Pioneer Woman's famous vintage, farmhouse-inspired prints and patterns, and they'll look great on your bed or a guestroom bed in your home. Each set includes a comforter, two pillow shams and a decorative pillow, all available at a price that can't be beat.

This isn't the first time something has gone on sale from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart for an unbelievable price, and it probably won't be the last. We'll keep you updated on the latest and greatest deals from The Pioneer Woman's brand at Walmart -- but in the meantime, make sure you check out this deal and some of our other favorite finds. You'll almost feel like you're on the Food Network yourself, just like Ree Drummond.

The Pioneer Woman four-piece comforter set

(Photo: Walmart)

We simply can't believe how inexpensive this four-piece comforter set is going for. The eyelet design in the comforter is elegant, and it's also made from 100% cotton which means it's soft, warm and inviting, and it's all 100% machine-washable. You might find it hard to get out of bed, but you'll definitely be sleeping in style since there are a variety of colors and vintage-inspired patterns available.

The Pioneer Woman four-piece cotton eyelet comforter set, $25 (reduced from $69)

Shop more from the The Pioneer Woman home and kitchen line



Give fresh energy to your home and create the cottagecore household of your dreams with these The Pioneer Woman products from Walmart. With these markdowns on many gadgets, appliances, and tools, you can do it with a reasonable budget. Get these deals before they're sold out.

The Pioneer Woman 18-piece mixing bowl set

(Photo: Walmart)

These bowls are made from melamine, one of the best food-safe plastics on the planet, and are resistant to scratching, staining, and chipping. The designs are available in sweet rose (pictured above) and wishful winter for more of a holiday vibe. The set is BPA-free, and the bottom of each bowl is made with non-slip material to ensure it stays rooted firmly to the counter or table.

The collection comes with an extra-large 5.5-quart bowl, a large 3.9-quart bowl, a medium 2.6-quart bowl, a small 1.8-quart bowl, an extra-small 36-ounce bowl and four 16-ounce prep bowls, all with lids. Whether you use these Pioneer Woman bowls for food prep, serving or entertaining, you'll love the designs and the durability of these products. And at less than $25, what do you have to lose?

The Pioneer Woman 18-piece melamine mixing bowl set with lids, $23 (reduced from $39)

The Pioneer Woman four-piece cotton bath towel set

(Photo: Walmart)

Aren't these chic? The high-quality towel set from Ree Drummond's Pioneer Woman brand proves that she knows about a lot more than just cooking on Food Network. These are in the medallion stripe and light school gray patterns, and the set comes with two full-size towels and two hand towels. Plus, they won't create much lint and they're fade-resistant and suitable for daily use.

The Pioneer Woman bath towel set in medallion stripe/light school gray, $20 (down from $28)

If you want to see the colorful patterns that her other on-sale towel sets have, look no further -- we've got them all right here.

The Pioneer Woman Amelia-embossed full-size fragrance warmer

(Photo: Walmart)

The coral-colored glass fragrance warmer will bring a sweet element of décor into your home, and you'll be able to fill the air with your favorite fragrance from most scented wax products. This fragrance warmer is elegant, soft, and goes well with any other Pioneer Woman home essentials you know and love.

The Pioneer Woman Amelia-embossed full-size fragrance warmer in coral, $18 (down from $22)

Those aren't the only decorative fragrance warmers on sale from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart, so choose your favorite, or mix and match and make sure your entire house smells inviting. They're all under $20.

The Pioneer Woman 1.3-gallon stainless steel bathroom step wastebasket

(Photo: Walmart)

The sweet romance pattern on this 1.3-gallon trashcan is one of our favorite designs at The Pioneer Woman, and now you can bring it into your bathroom and to your kitchen and dining areas. The trendy-looking wastebasket is perfect for a bathroom, and comes with a hands-free foot pedal. There's a removable interior pail, so disposing trash is simple. It also features a smudge-free exterior and a soft-close lid for quieter use. This stainless steel is durable and long-lasting, and just the thing to bring life to your bathroom.

The Pioneer Woman 1.3-gallon stainless steel bathroom step wastebasket in sweet romance, $15 (down from $25)

The Pioneer Woman FlexBrew single-serve coffee maker

(Photo: Walmart)

How about that blue floral pattern? For those of us who love our Keurigs but wish they added more a homey ambiance to our kitchens, The Pioneer Woman is to the rescue. Nothing sterile-looking or clunky here. Plus, with FlexBrew, you can use ground coffee or coffee pods -- whichever you prefer. Make up to 10 ounces with a single-cup pod or 14 ounces with ground coffee.

The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral FlexBrew single-serve coffee maker, $50

The Pioneer Woman two-slice toaster

(Photo: Walmart)

It's not for nothing that this Pioneer Woman toaster with a Fiona Floral pattern perfectly matches the coffee maker above. The toaster, in partnership with Hamilton Beach, features two extra-wide slots, so it can fit thick bagels and Texas toast with ease. The high-lift boost will make it easier to grab your crisp, hot food item without fear of burning yourself.

The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral extra-wide slot two-slice toaster, $40

The Pioneer Woman programmable slow cooker

(Photo: Walmart)

With a vintage floral pattern like this, you'll be ready to cook your favorite homemade recipes in this seven-quart slow cooker all day, filling your home with the scent of tasty food. But just because it's vintage-inspired doesn't mean it can't have modern features: You can program your cooking time to last from two to 10 hours, from warm to low to high temperatures.

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral programmable seven-quart slow cooker, $40 (down from $45)

The Pioneer Woman slow cooker pair

(Photo: Walmart)

What goes perfectly with one large slow cooker? A pair of small slow cookers. Perfect for entertaining, taking to work or potlucks, you can make multiple dishes at once in this pair of 1.5-quart slow cookers. The patterns come in Fiona Floral and Vintage Floral, but both will make their surroundings feel cozy and old-fashioned.

The Pioneer Woman floral 1.5-quart slow cookers, set of two, $40

The Pioneer Woman single-shelf kitchen storage bin

(Photo: Walmart)

If you need more storage in your kitchen, you can do it in style with this open-top bin made from acacia wood and painted with a vintage floral pattern. The front panel is made with chicken wire, which definitely gives that farmhouse vibe.

The Pioneer Woman single-shelf open-top kitchen storage bin, $15 (down from $18)

The Pioneer Woman two-piece plastic colander set

(Photo: Walmart)

If you need new colanders, these two have a great vintage look -- they basically look like real antiques. The set comes with a three-quart colander and a one-quart colander for all your straining needs.

The Pioneer Woman Garden Party two-piece plastic colander set, $8 (down from $12)

Even more from The Pioneer Woman you won't want to miss



Want to keep shopping? You can keep upgrading your kitchen for Valentine's Day with these other wonderful products. Check out these other deals from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart.

Related content: