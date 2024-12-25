Gillian Turner is officially a mom of two! The Fox News personality announced she welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her husband Alex Turner on Dec. 9. Fox News’ Bret Baier announced the news on an episode of Special Report, alongside the first photos of the baby.

The baby boy’s name is Jack, and he weighed in at 6 pounds, 6 ounces. You can see a still from Special Report’s segment on the birth below.

A still from the ‘Special Report’ segment about Gillian Turner and her son Jack (Credit: Fox News)

The little one marks Turner and her husband’s second child together. The couple also share 3-year-old daughter Coco Rose Kramer, whom they welcomed on July 17, 2021. The couple announced in August that they would be making little Coco a big sister, with Turner first sharing the news live on-air during The Five chat show. At the time, the reporter shared that she was expecting a baby boy in December 2024. She later shared the news to X, where she wrote, “It’s true!! Baby boy coming December 2024.”

Although Turner mostly kept her second pregnancy out of the spotlight aside from the initial announcement, she previously gushed about growing her family. Speaking with Fox News during a “short questions” roundup with Dana Perino, she sweetly said that “the most adventurous thing” she’s ever done was “getting married to my husband and creating our family.”

Before becoming a Fox News staple, Turner got her start in journalism when she graduated with a Master’s degree in African security studies from the University of Cape Town, South Africa and graduated cum laude from Columbia University with a B.A. in comparative politics, according to her biography. She went on to serve as vice president of Jones Group International, worked with former National Security Adviser Jim Jones, and also worked for the White House National Security Council during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.

Turner currently serves as anchor and State Department and foreign policy correspondent on FOX News Channel. After joining Fox News in 2014 as a contributor, she was promoted to correspondent in 2018, going on to cover stories including the indictment of former President Donald Trump and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Turner was promoted to anchor and state department and foreign policy correspondent in 2023. Throughout her time at Fox News, she has also has served as a substitute anchor on Fox News Sunday, Special Report, America’s Newsroom, and America Reports.