Amazon Home Deal: Get $15 in Free Money When You Shop Tide, Bounty, Pampers and More P&G Brands

Toilet paper. Dishwasher tablets. Laundry pods. Paper towels. Deodorant. Maybe those things aren't as exciting as some other purchases, but they do have one thing in common: we all need them. So, if you're spending money on these household necessities, you might as well get the best deal, right? Well, not only can you save money on these home essentials, but Amazon will also give you a free $15 credit for anything on its website if you spend $60 or more on household products from Proctor & Gamble.

Get the Amazon Home deal:

So, what exactly can you get with a deal like this? If you're a person who likes to stock up on household essentials so that you can have a supply that goes for weeks or even months, this is the perfect Amazon Home sale for you. You don't have to worry about running out of toilet paper any time soon.

There's also feminine products, diapers, razors, lotion, over-the-counter medication and supplements. Seriously, this is a stock-up sale if I've ever seen one, and you know I'll be stocking up too. With top brands like Tide, Bounty, Pampers, Cascade, Febreze, Charmin, Dawn, Olay and Gillette, you just can't miss this Amazon deal.

The Best Deals from the P&G Sale at Amazon Home

Need help deciding how to spend that $60 on P&G products? We've got you covered. We'll list our favorite Amazon deals below -- and then give you some ideas on how to spend that extra $15 Amazon credit.

Bounty paper towels

(Photo: Amazon)

Yup, this deal on the quilted, quicker picker-upper paper towels is great. Get two-ply quilted paper towels. This QuickSize style of a 16-count of family-size paper towels is equal to 40 rolls of other paper towel brands.

Bounty Quick-Size 16-count paper towels, $39 (down from $43)

Bounty Quick-Size 12-count paper towels, $30 (down from $34)

Charmin toilet paper

(Photo: Amazon)

You want that clean touch. You don't want wimpy toilet paper. You want toilet paper that gets the job done. You know Charmin is the top brand of toilet paper for a reason. So, get 30 rolls today. It cleans better with fewer sheets. Plus, 30 rolls are equal to 153 regular rolls.

Charmin Ultra Strong Clean Touch 30-pack toilet paper, $41 (down from $43)



Other toilet paper sales:

Laundry products

(Photo: Amazon)

You gotta see how much better laundry pods are at cleaning than laundry powder. Do it with Tide Hygienic Clean -- which has 50% more cleaning power than Tide liquid. This has 10 activated cleaning agents for truly clean clothes. They're also hypoallergenic, free and clear of dyes and perfumes and built for HE washers.

Tide Power Pods Hygienic Clean 45-count heavy duty laundry detergent soap pods, $20 (down from $22)

Other laundry products:

Shop all this and more from this page and pick to get up to $60 in your shopping cart, and the $15 Amazon credit is yours.

Spend $60 on P&G and get $15 free at Amazon

Looking to spend that $15 credit now? Here are some ideas: