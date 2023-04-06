Amazon Deal Alert: Apple Products Are On Sale, Including $49 Off of AirPods

Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch laptop (Photo: Amazon) The redesigned MacBook Air is incredibly lightweight and truly portable, so you can bring it with you everywhere. This 2022 model has 8GB and 256GB of storage space, but there's a 516GB version as well. It's powered with an M2 chip and has a 1080p HD camera. The display is big and beautiful, the audio and video quality are excellent, you get 18 hours of battery life, and each MacBook Air comes with a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack. Colors come in silver, midnight, space gray and starlight. Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch laptop, $1,049 (originally $1,199) $1,049 at Amazon prevnext

Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones (Photo: Amazon) The coveted Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones are in high demand, probably because they have it all: active noise cancellation, transparency mode for when you want to be able to hear the world around you, dynamic, spatial audio and ultra low-power mode to extend your battery life. Plus, the headphones are designed with a comfortable canopy made from knit-mesh and memory foam ear cushions for the perfect fit. These are truly exceptional and worth the price. Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones, $480 (reduced from $549) $480 at Amazon