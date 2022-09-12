How Luke Bryan Plans to 'Slow Down' His Career

Luke Bryan's busy schedule doesn't hint at a country superstar considering slowing down any time soon. It is in the back of his mind though, as he hopes to be the best father for his sons, Thomas "Bo," 14, and Tatum, 12, whom he shares with his wife Caroline Boyer Bryan. The "Country On" singer said he might "slow it down" when his sons get into high school and show a greater interest in sports.

"It's a tremendous challenge navigating this career and everything that goes with it," Bryan, 46, told E! News this week. "You just have to make personal goals to get home and move and there are a lot of nights that I travel through the night just to try to be there one day to hang with the boys." Bryan and Caroline are raising their sons in Nashville, along with their nephew and two nieces, whom the couple adopted after Bryan's sister Kelly died in 2007 and Kelly's husband Ben died in 2017.

Although his family is supportive of his career ambitions, Bryan said it was difficult to leave Bo's and Tate's games before they were over. He had to get back to his house for an event he was hosting. "If it's a busy day, we're moving and trying to get through each week, but I'll probably slow it down a little bit as the boys get into high school and want to play even more sports," he told E! News.

Bryan's fans should hold the brakes on worrying about an early retirement though. He will start his 13th Farm Tour on Sept. 15, beginning with a stop at Spangler Farms in Monroeville, Indiana. The tour takes him to farms in Ohio, Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. Bryan then swings into his Raised Up Right Tour at bigger venues on Sept. 29 at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. He will then start another Las Vegas residency on Nov. 30 at The Theatre at Resorts World. His residency ends on Dec. 10. In 2023, he will also judge another season of American Idol for ABC, alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

The Farm Tour is sponsored by the National Pork Board and raises awareness of pig farming. "Through my involvement with Farm Tour, one of our big goals is to really uplift the whole farming community," Bryan told E! News. "I think the misnomer is a lot of pig farms out there are really, really kind of nasty and dirty when actually it's the opposite. We're just telling their story."

Bryan is also a headline for the Stagecoach Festival, which runs from April 28 to April 30, 2023, at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton are also headlining the festival. Other artists on the schedule include Elle King, Brooks & Dunn, Riley Green, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum, ZZ Top, Jon Pardi, and Old Dominion. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT at StagecoachFestival.com.